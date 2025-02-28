Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch AFG vs AUS live match?

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in a crucial Group B Champions Trophy match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday (February 28).

Both Afghanistan and Australia are unchanged for this contest, the winner of which will qualify for the semifinals. Australia were forced to split points with South Africa following in their last contest which was washed out, while Afghanistan knocked England out of the tournament with their eight-run win. Playing 11 of both the teams: Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, and Spencer Johnson.

Also Read

Global broadcast guide for Afghanistan versus Australia Champions Trophy match in Lahore

Cricket fans around the world can catch all the action from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 through various online streaming platforms and TV broadcasters.

India Here’s a detailed country-wise guide on where to watch the matches live:

Online streaming: JioHotstar

TV broadcast: JioStar (Star & Network 18)

Pakistan

Online streaming: Myco, Tamasha app

TV broadcast: PTV, Ten Sports

United Arab Emirates (UAE) & MENA

Online streaming: STARZPLAY

TV broadcast: CricLife Max, CricLife Max2

United Kingdom

Online streaming: Sky Go, NOW, Sky Sports app

TV broadcast: Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event, Action

United States & Canada

Online streaming: Willow by Cricbuzz app

TV broadcast: Willow TV

Caribbean

Online streaming: ESPN Play Caribbean app

TV broadcast: ESPN Caribbean

Australia

Online streaming: Prime Video (with Hindi commentary option)

TV broadcast: Prime Video

New Zealand

Online streaming: NOW, Sky Go apps

TV broadcast: Sky Sport NZ

South Africa & sub-Saharan Africa

Online streaming: SuperSport app

TV broadcast: SuperSport

Bangladesh

Online streaming: Toffee app

TV broadcast: Nagorik TV, T Sports

Afghanistan

Online streaming: No official streaming option

TV broadcast: ATN

Sri Lanka

Online streaming: Sirasa

TV broadcast: Maharaja TV, TV1 on Linear

All details regarding Afghanistan versus Australia match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

When will the match between Afghanistan and Australia take place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The match between Afghanistan and Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place on Friday, February 28.

What is the venue for the Afghanistan versus Australia match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The match between Afghanistan versus Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be held at the Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore on February 28.

What time will the toss take place for the Afghanistan versus Australia match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 28?

The toss for the match between Afghanistan and Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at 2 pm IST.

When will the match between Afghanistan and Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 begin on February 28?

The match between Afghanistan and Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will start at 2:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Afghanistan and Australia in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Afghanistan and Australia.

Where to watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Afghanistan and Australia in India?

JioHotstar in India will stream the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Afghanistan and Australia on their app and website.