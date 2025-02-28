Friday, February 28, 2025 | 08:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs AUS pitch report, Lahore Stadium's key stats

Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs AUS pitch report, Lahore Stadium's key stats

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium is known for favoring batters, which could lead to a high-scoring game. Winning the toss and opting to bat first might be a strategic move.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Feb 28 2025 | 8:54 AM IST
The Champions Trophy 2025 progresses with a crucial match between Afghanistan and Australia in the 10th game of the tournament, set for Friday, February 28, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. This encounter holds significant importance for both teams as they battle for a spot in the knockout stages.
 
Both sides are eager for a win, with Afghanistan coming off an impressive victory against England and riding a wave of confidence. Australia, following a strong performance against England and an abandoned match against South Africa, will aim for another solid showing to secure their place in the semifinals. 
 
 
Gaddafi Stadium Pitch Report:
 
The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium is known for favoring batters, which could lead to a high-scoring game. Winning the toss and opting to bat first might be a strategic move, as the surface typically provides good conditions for batting. However, if the dew arrives in the evening, then batting becomes more easy as the ball doesn't swing or spin. 
Lahore’s battle-tested pitch awaits another epic clash 

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has been a stage for cricketing thrillers, where fortunes swing and records tumble. Since 2022, the venue has witnessed 10 ODIs, with chasing teams triumphing in half of them, proving that no total is truly safe under the floodlights.
 
The numbers tell a story of high-scoring drama—an average first-innings score of 300, setting the stage for breathtaking battles between bat and ball. This very ground saw Australia dismantle England’s imposing 351, making a daunting chase look effortless. On the other hand, Afghanistan showcased nerves of steel, defending 325 in a heart-stopping finale, proving that resilience can outshine brute force.
    ALSO READ: Pakistan's head coach believes absence of Fakhar, Ayub hurt the team in CT  
Lahore's Gadaffi Stadium key stats 
Record Player/Team Performance Opponent Year
Highest team score Pakistan 375/3 Zimbabwe 2015
Lowest team score Pakistan 75 all out Sri Lanka 2009
Highest individual score Ijaz Ahmed 139* (84) India 1997
Best bowling figures Lance Klusner 6/49 Sri Lanka
Most runs at Gaddafi Stadium (ODIs) Shoaib Malik 1030 runs in 22 innings
Most wickets at Gaddafi Stadium (ODIs) Wasim Akram 23 wickets in 17 matches
 
  Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: Average scores and toss results in ODIs
 
Average first innings score 253
Matches won after batting first 35
Matches won by chasing team 33  Check Champions Trophy 2025 points table here
 
Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result Match Date
Pakistan 375/3 50 7.5 1 v Zimbabwe Lahore won 26/05/15
Sri Lanka 357/9 50 7.14 1 v Bangladesh Lahore won 25/06/08
Australia 356/5 47.3   1 v England Lahore won 22/02/25
England 351/8 50   1 v Australia Lahore lost 22/02/25
Pakistan 349/4 49 7.12 2 v Australia Lahore won 31/03/22
Australia 348/8 50 6.96 1 v Pakistan Lahore lost 31/03/22
Zimbabwe 334/5 50 6.68 2 v Pakistan Lahore lost 26/05/15
Bangladesh 334/5 50 6.68 1 v Afghanistan Lahore won 03/09/23
New Zealand 330/6 50 6.6 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 08/02/25
England 327/4 50 6.54 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 10/12/05
Pakistan 322/5 50 6.44 1 v Bangladesh Lahore won 08/04/08
Australia 316/4 48.5 6.47 2 v Pakistan Lahore won 10/11/98
Pakistan 315/8 50 6.3 1 v Australia Lahore lost 10/11/98
Australia 313/7 50 6.26 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 29/03/22
South Africa 311/9 50 6.22 1 v Sri Lanka Lahore won 06/11/97
Sri Lanka 309/5 50 6.18 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 24/01/09
New Zealand 308/4 48.4 6.32 2 v South Africa Lahore won 10/02/25
Pakistan 308/8 50 6.16 1 v Bangladesh Lahore won 13/04/08
South Africa 304/6 50 6.08 1 v New Zealand Lahore lost 10/02/25
Bangladesh 300/8 50 6 1 v U.A.E. Lahore won 24/06/08
South Africa 297/5 48.1 6.16 2 v West Indies Lahore won 03/11/97
Pakistan 297/4 48.5 6.08 2 v Sri Lanka Lahore won 14/10/04
Pakistan 296/9 50 5.92 1 v Zimbabwe Lahore n/r 31/05/15
India 294/5 45 6.53 2 v Pakistan Lahore won 21/03/04
South Africa 294/5 50 5.88 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 18/10/07
West Indies 293/8 50 5.86 1 v South Africa Lahore lost 03/11/97
Pakistan 293/9 50 5.86 1 v India Lahore lost 21/03/04
India 293/7 50 5.86 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 24/03/04
Sri Lanka 293/6 50 5.86 1 v Pakistan Lahore lost 14/10/04
India 292/5 47.4 6.12 2 v Pakistan Lahore won 13/02/06
Pakistan 292/7 48 6.08 2 v New Zealand Lahore won 29/11/03
New Zealand 291/5 50 5.82 1 v Pakistan Lahore lost 29/11/03
Sri Lanka 291/8 50 5.82 1 v Afghanistan Lahore won 05/09/23
Sri Lanka 290/9 50 5.8 1 v U.A.E. Lahore won 26/06/08
Afghanistan 289 37.4 7.67 2 v Sri Lanka Lahore lost 05/09/23
Pakistan 288/8 50 5.76 1 v India Lahore lost 13/02/06
Sri Lanka 287/7 50 5.74 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 16/10/04
Pakistan 285 46.5 6.08 2 v England Lahore lost 10/12/05
Bangladesh 285/7 50 5.7 2 v Pakistan Lahore lost 13/04/08
Sri Lanka 281/2 40 7.02 2 v Pakistan Lahore won 05/11/97
Pakistan 281/5 50 5.62 1 v New Zealand Lahore won 06/03/96
Pakistan 281/6 50 5.62 1 v New Zealand Lahore won 01/12/03
Pakistan 280 49.4 5.63 1 v Sri Lanka Lahore lost 05/11/97
Pakistan 278/5 50 5.56 1 v New Zealand Lahore won 27/04/02
Pakistan 277/6 50 5.54 1 v South Africa Lahore won 03/10/03
South Africa 271 48 5.64 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 02/11/97
 

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 8:53 AM IST

