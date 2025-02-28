Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs AUS pitch report, Lahore Stadium's key stats

The Champions Trophy 2025 progresses with a crucial match between Afghanistan and Australia in the 10th game of the tournament, set for Friday, February 28, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. This encounter holds significant importance for both teams as they battle for a spot in the knockout stages.
Both sides are eager for a win, with Afghanistan coming off an impressive victory against England and riding a wave of confidence. Australia, following a strong performance against England and an abandoned match against South Africa, will aim for another solid showing to secure their place in the semifinals.
Gaddafi Stadium Pitch Report:
The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium is known for favoring batters, which could lead to a high-scoring game. Winning the toss and opting to bat first might be a strategic move, as the surface typically provides good conditions for batting. However, if the dew arrives in the evening, then batting becomes more easy as the ball doesn't swing or spin.
Lahore’s battle-tested pitch awaits another epic clash
The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has been a stage for cricketing thrillers, where fortunes swing and records tumble. Since 2022, the venue has witnessed 10 ODIs, with chasing teams triumphing in half of them, proving that no total is truly safe under the floodlights.
The numbers tell a story of high-scoring drama—an average first-innings score of 300, setting the stage for breathtaking battles between bat and ball. This very ground saw Australia dismantle England’s imposing 351, making a daunting chase look effortless. On the other hand, Afghanistan showcased nerves of steel, defending 325 in a heart-stopping finale, proving that resilience can outshine brute force.ALSO READ: Pakistan's head coach believes absence of Fakhar, Ayub hurt the team in CT
Lahore's Gadaffi Stadium key stats
|Record
|Player/Team
|Performance
|Opponent
|Year
|Highest team score
|Pakistan
|375/3
|Zimbabwe
|2015
|Lowest team score
|Pakistan
|75 all out
|Sri Lanka
|2009
|Highest individual score
|Ijaz Ahmed
|139* (84)
|India
|1997
|Best bowling figures
|Lance Klusner
|6/49
|Sri Lanka
|—
|Most runs at Gaddafi Stadium (ODIs)
|Shoaib Malik
|1030 runs in 22 innings
|—
|—
|Most wickets at Gaddafi Stadium (ODIs)
|Wasim Akram
|23 wickets in 17 matches
|—
|—
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: Average scores and toss results in ODIs
Average first innings score 253
Matches won after batting first 35
Matches won by chasing team 33 Check Champions Trophy 2025 points table here
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Result
|Match Date
|Pakistan
|375/3
|50
|7.5
|1
|v Zimbabwe
|Lahore
|won
|26/05/15
|Sri Lanka
|357/9
|50
|7.14
|1
|v Bangladesh
|Lahore
|won
|25/06/08
|Australia
|356/5
|47.3
|1
|v England
|Lahore
|won
|22/02/25
|England
|351/8
|50
|1
|v Australia
|Lahore
|lost
|22/02/25
|Pakistan
|349/4
|49
|7.12
|2
|v Australia
|Lahore
|won
|31/03/22
|Australia
|348/8
|50
|6.96
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|lost
|31/03/22
|Zimbabwe
|334/5
|50
|6.68
|2
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|lost
|26/05/15
|Bangladesh
|334/5
|50
|6.68
|1
|v Afghanistan
|Lahore
|won
|03/09/23
|New Zealand
|330/6
|50
|6.6
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|08/02/25
|England
|327/4
|50
|6.54
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|10/12/05
|Pakistan
|322/5
|50
|6.44
|1
|v Bangladesh
|Lahore
|won
|08/04/08
|Australia
|316/4
|48.5
|6.47
|2
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|10/11/98
|Pakistan
|315/8
|50
|6.3
|1
|v Australia
|Lahore
|lost
|10/11/98
|Australia
|313/7
|50
|6.26
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|29/03/22
|South Africa
|311/9
|50
|6.22
|1
|v Sri Lanka
|Lahore
|won
|06/11/97
|Sri Lanka
|309/5
|50
|6.18
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|24/01/09
|New Zealand
|308/4
|48.4
|6.32
|2
|v South Africa
|Lahore
|won
|10/02/25
|Pakistan
|308/8
|50
|6.16
|1
|v Bangladesh
|Lahore
|won
|13/04/08
|South Africa
|304/6
|50
|6.08
|1
|v New Zealand
|Lahore
|lost
|10/02/25
|Bangladesh
|300/8
|50
|6
|1
|v U.A.E.
|Lahore
|won
|24/06/08
|South Africa
|297/5
|48.1
|6.16
|2
|v West Indies
|Lahore
|won
|03/11/97
|Pakistan
|297/4
|48.5
|6.08
|2
|v Sri Lanka
|Lahore
|won
|14/10/04
|Pakistan
|296/9
|50
|5.92
|1
|v Zimbabwe
|Lahore
|n/r
|31/05/15
|India
|294/5
|45
|6.53
|2
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|21/03/04
|South Africa
|294/5
|50
|5.88
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|18/10/07
|West Indies
|293/8
|50
|5.86
|1
|v South Africa
|Lahore
|lost
|03/11/97
|Pakistan
|293/9
|50
|5.86
|1
|v India
|Lahore
|lost
|21/03/04
|India
|293/7
|50
|5.86
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|24/03/04
|Sri Lanka
|293/6
|50
|5.86
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|lost
|14/10/04
|India
|292/5
|47.4
|6.12
|2
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|13/02/06
|Pakistan
|292/7
|48
|6.08
|2
|v New Zealand
|Lahore
|won
|29/11/03
|New Zealand
|291/5
|50
|5.82
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|lost
|29/11/03
|Sri Lanka
|291/8
|50
|5.82
|1
|v Afghanistan
|Lahore
|won
|05/09/23
|Sri Lanka
|290/9
|50
|5.8
|1
|v U.A.E.
|Lahore
|won
|26/06/08
|Afghanistan
|289
|37.4
|7.67
|2
|v Sri Lanka
|Lahore
|lost
|05/09/23
|Pakistan
|288/8
|50
|5.76
|1
|v India
|Lahore
|lost
|13/02/06
|Sri Lanka
|287/7
|50
|5.74
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|16/10/04
|Pakistan
|285
|46.5
|6.08
|2
|v England
|Lahore
|lost
|10/12/05
|Bangladesh
|285/7
|50
|5.7
|2
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|lost
|13/04/08
|Sri Lanka
|281/2
|40
|7.02
|2
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|05/11/97
|Pakistan
|281/5
|50
|5.62
|1
|v New Zealand
|Lahore
|won
|06/03/96
|Pakistan
|281/6
|50
|5.62
|1
|v New Zealand
|Lahore
|won
|01/12/03
|Pakistan
|280
|49.4
|5.63
|1
|v Sri Lanka
|Lahore
|lost
|05/11/97
|Pakistan
|278/5
|50
|5.56
|1
|v New Zealand
|Lahore
|won
|27/04/02
|Pakistan
|277/6
|50
|5.54
|1
|v South Africa
|Lahore
|won
|03/10/03
|South Africa
|271
|48
|5.64
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|02/11/97