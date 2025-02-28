Friday, February 28, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Champions Trophy, AFG vs AUS: Lahore weather forecast, hourly rain update

Champions Trophy, AFG vs AUS: Lahore weather forecast, hourly rain update

Pakistan has been experiencing a spell of rain due to a western disturbance, resulting in two games being called off without a ball being bowled.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Afghanistan are on the verge of creating history in cricket when Hashmatullah Shahidi's men take on Steve Smith’s side in a crucial Group B clash at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.
 
Amid political tension over humanitarian issues—largely highlighted by countries like Australia and England, among others—Afghanistan need just one win to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
 
But standing between them and that glorious moment in Afghanistan’s cricketing journey are Australia and the Lahore weather. 
 
While Australia, a dominant side in world cricket, have three points from two games, Afghanistan have two points from two games.
 

However, all those calculations will come into play only if there is a result in the game.
 
Pakistan has been experiencing a spell of rain due to a western disturbance, resulting in two games being called off without a ball being bowled.
 
The threat of rain interruption looms over Lahore today as well.
 

Lahore weather forecast and rain prediction

  According to AccuWeather.com, there is a chance of rain in the morning in Lahore. However, the forecast improves as the day progresses.
 

Lahore hourly rain prediction

  • 8 AM: 62 per cent chance of rainfall.
  • 9 AM: 49 per cent chance of rainfall.
  • 10 AM – 12 PM: Rain probability decreases to 25 per cent.
  • 1 PM – 5 PM: Further improvement, with just a 20 per cent chance of rainfall. However, clouds are expected to hover over Gaddafi Stadium around 1 PM and 2 PM. The live toss between Afghanistan and Australia will take place during this period, and it remains to be seen whether early rains will affect the toss.
  • 5 PM onwards: The probability of rain decreases to 13 per cent in the evening.
  What if Afghanistan vs Australia match washed out?  If AFG vs AUS match is washed out then both the teams will get one point each. Then Australia will have four points in three matches and Afghanistan end the league stage with 3 points.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

