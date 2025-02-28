Gill dispels doubts with training session ahead of New Zealand clash
Gill is in sublime form, having amassed nearly 300 runs in India's recent three-match ODI series against England. He carried that momentum into the Champions TrophyAnish Kumar New Delhi
Putting to rest speculation about his availability for India's Champions Trophy match against New Zealand, Shubman Gill arrived at the ICC Cricket Academy for practice on Thursday, accompanied by support staff, despite it being an official rest day.
Gill, the only Indian player to skip training on Wednesday, put in a gruelling two-hour session, facing throw-downs from specialists and a few UAE net bowlers. His absence a day earlier had sparked rumours about a possible illness, fueling concerns over his fitness.
However, the BCCI and team management swiftly dismissed the speculation, clarifying that Gill was perfectly fine and had only taken a scheduled rest day.
(With PTI inputs)
The young batter is in sublime form, having amassed nearly 300 runs in India's recent three-match ODI series against England. He carried that momentum into the Champions Trophy, smashing a century against Bangladesh in the tournament opener.
| Top 10 highest run-getters in Champions Trophy 2025
|
| Player
| Matches
| Inns
| Runs
| Avg
| Sr
| 4s
| 6s
| 1
| Ben Duckett
| 2
| 2
| 203
| 101.5
| 107.98
| 21
| 3
| 2
| Ibrahim Zadran
| 2
| 2
| 194
| 97
| 110.86
| 13
| 7
| 3
| Joe Root
| 2
| 2
| 188
| 94
| 99.47
| 15
| 1
| 4
| Tom Latham
| 2
| 2
| 173
| 173
| 96.11
| 13
| 3
| 5
| Shubman Gill
| 2
| 2
| 147
| 147
| 81.22
| 16
| 2
| 6
| Virat Kohli
| 2
| 2
| 122
| 122
| 81.88
| 8
| -
| 7
| Josh Inglis
| 1
| 1
| 120
| -
| 139.53
| 8
| 6
| 8
| Jaker Ali
| 2
| 2
| 113
| 56.5
| 66.86
| 7
| 1
| 9
| Rachin Ravindra
| 1
| 1
| 112
| 112
| 106.67
| 12
| 1
| 10
| Khushdil Shah
| 2
| 2
| 107
| 53.5
| 121.59
| 10
| 3