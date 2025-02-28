Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gill dispels doubts with training session ahead of New Zealand clash

Gill is in sublime form, having amassed nearly 300 runs in India's recent three-match ODI series against England. He carried that momentum into the Champions Trophy

Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill. Photo: PTI
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 11:26 AM IST
Putting to rest speculation about his availability for India's Champions Trophy match against New Zealand, Shubman Gill arrived at the ICC Cricket Academy for practice on Thursday, accompanied by support staff, despite it being an official rest day.
 
Gill, the only Indian player to skip training on Wednesday, put in a gruelling two-hour session, facing throw-downs from specialists and a few UAE net bowlers. His absence a day earlier had sparked rumours about a possible illness, fueling concerns over his fitness. 
 
However, the BCCI and team management swiftly dismissed the speculation, clarifying that Gill was perfectly fine and had only taken a scheduled rest day.
 
The young batter is in sublime form, having amassed nearly 300 runs in India's recent three-match ODI series against England. He carried that momentum into the Champions Trophy, smashing a century against Bangladesh in the tournament opener. 
Top 10 highest run-getters in Champions Trophy 2025
  Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Ben Duckett 2 2 203 101.5 107.98 21 3
2 Ibrahim Zadran 2 2 194 97 110.86 13 7
3 Joe Root 2 2 188 94 99.47 15 1
4 Tom Latham 2 2 173 173 96.11 13 3
5 Shubman Gill 2 2 147 147 81.22 16 2
6 Virat Kohli 2 2 122 122 81.88 8 -
7 Josh Inglis 1 1 120 - 139.53 8 6
8 Jaker Ali 2 2 113 56.5 66.86 7 1
9 Rachin Ravindra 1 1 112 112 106.67 12 1
10 Khushdil Shah 2 2 107 53.5 121.59 10 3
  (With PTI inputs)
First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

