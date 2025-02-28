Gill dispels doubts with training session ahead of New Zealand clash

Putting to rest speculation about his availability for India's Champions Trophy match against New Zealand, Shubman Gill arrived at the ICC Cricket Academy for practice on Thursday, accompanied by support staff, despite it being an official rest day.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy, AFG vs AUS: Lahore weather forecast, hourly rain update Gill, the only Indian player to skip training on Wednesday, put in a gruelling two-hour session, facing throw-downs from specialists and a few UAE net bowlers. His absence a day earlier had sparked rumours about a possible illness, fueling concerns over his fitness.

However, the BCCI and team management swiftly dismissed the speculation, clarifying that Gill was perfectly fine and had only taken a scheduled rest day.