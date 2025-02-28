Friday, February 28, 2025 | 08:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy 2025: AFG vs AUS playing 11, live match time, streaming

Champions Trophy 2025: AFG vs AUS playing 11, live match time, streaming

Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the AFG vs AUS match in India with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD will telecast it with Hindi commentary.

AFG vs AUS

AFG vs AUS

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As the battle for a spot in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals intensifies, Afghanistan and Australia are gearing up for a high-stakes showdown, with the winner advancing to the final four.
 
Their recent meetings in ICC events have been thrilling, further heightening the anticipation for this clash. At the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup, a memorable performance from Glenn Maxwell saw Australia secure victory. However, Afghanistan made a strong comeback in last year's Men's T20 World Cup, edging out the Aussies in another thrilling contest.  ALSO READ: AFG vs AUS preview: Aussies, Afghans fight for a spot in semifinals
 
 
 Afghanistan vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 playing 11 prediction
 
Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
 
Australia playing 11 (probable): Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith (C), Josh Inglis (WK), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

Also Read

PAK vs BAN playing 11

Champions Trophy, PAK vs BAN: Check Pakistan, Bangladesh playing 11 today

PAK vs BAN live streaming

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch PAK vs BAN live match?

Australia vs Afghanistan preview

AFG vs AUS preview: Aussies, Afghans fight for a spot in semifinals

PAK vs BAN head-to-head records

Champions Trophy Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head records in ICC events

PAK vs BAN

Champions Trophy PAK vs BAN: Pitch report, key stats of Rawalpindi stadium

 
Afghanistan vs Australia head-to-head in ODIs 
Matches played: 3
Afghanistan wins: 0
Australia wins: 3
No results: 0
Tied: 0
 
Squads of both teams
 
Afghanistan squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami
 
Australia squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.
 

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan vs Australia playing 11, AFG vs AUS live streaming and telecast

 
When will the Afghanistan vs Australia match in Champions Trophy 2025 take place?
 
AFG vs AUS match in the Champions Trophy will take place on February 28, 2025.
 
What is the venue of the AFG vs AUS Champions Trophy match?
 
The Afghanistan vs Australia match in Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
 
At what time will the Afghanistan vs Australia live toss in Champions Trophy 2025 take place?
 
AFG vs AUS live toss will take place at 2 PM IST.
 
What is the live match timing of the Afghanistan vs Australia match in Champions Trophy 2025?
 
In the Champions Trophy, the AFG vs AUS match will begin at 2:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Afghanistan vs Australia match at Champions Trophy 2025?
 
Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the AFG vs AUS match in India with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD will telecast it with Hindi commentary.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Australia match?
 
JioHotstar will live stream the AFG vs AUS match during the Champions Trophy 2025.

More From This Section

Afghanistan vs England highlights

AFG vs ENG HIGHLIGHTS, Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan held on to their nerves to knock ENG out

Champions Trophy 2025 Group B

Champions Trophy Group B: AUS, SA, ENG, AFG qualification scenario

Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy 2025 points table: ENG, AFG, AUS, SA rankings and stats

Virat Kohli

Kohli can break Tendulkar's 100 centuries record in 3-4 years: Wasim Jaffer

Fakhar Zaman

PCB advises Fakhar to reconsider his decision regarding ODI retirement

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy Australia cricket team Afghanistan cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayMagicOS 9.0 Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon