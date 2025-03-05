Champions Trophy 2025, SA vs NZ pitch report, Lahore Stadium's key stats

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy Semis 2: SA vs NZ Playing 11, live match time, streaming The stage is set for a thrilling showdown in the 2nd semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, as New Zealand takes on South Africa at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. On March 5, these two cricketing giants will battle it out for a coveted spot in the final, with everything on the line.

As anticipation builds, there has been much speculation about what the pitch at Lahore will offer. With both teams eager to reach the summit clash, they’ll be hoping for clear skies and a pitch that offers an exciting contest.

New Zealand enters this high-stakes encounter having finished second in Group A, while South Africa topped Group B. The winner of this fierce contest will face either Australia or India in the grand finale, where only one team will rise to claim the ICC Champions Trophy glory.

Gaddafi Stadium Pitch Report: