Champions Trophy 2025, SA vs NZ pitch report, Lahore Stadium's key stats
Champions Trophy 2025 second semifinal: South Africa vs New Zealand key toss stats Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The stage is set for a thrilling showdown in the 2nd semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, as New Zealand takes on South Africa at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. On March 5, these two cricketing giants will battle it out for a coveted spot in the final, with everything on the line.
As anticipation builds, there has been much speculation about what the pitch at Lahore will offer. With both teams eager to reach the summit clash, they’ll be hoping for clear skies and a pitch that offers an exciting contest.
New Zealand enters this high-stakes encounter having finished second in Group A, while South Africa topped Group B. The winner of this fierce contest will face either Australia or India in the grand finale, where only one team will rise to claim the ICC Champions Trophy glory.
Gaddafi Stadium Pitch Report:
The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is typically favored by batsmen, suggesting that a high-scoring match may be on the horizon. The team that wins the toss might choose to bat first, aiming to set a strong total in the opening innings.
Lahore's Gadaffi Stadium key stats
Record Player/Team Performance Opponent Year Highest team score Pakistan 375/3 Zimbabwe 2015 Lowest team score Pakistan 75 all out Sri Lanka 2009 Highest individual score Ijaz Ahmed 139* (84) India 1997 Best bowling figures Lance Klusner 6/49 Sri Lanka — Most runs at Gaddafi Stadium (ODIs) Shoaib Malik 1030 runs in 22 innings — — Most wickets at Gaddafi Stadium (ODIs) Wasim Akram 23 wickets in 17 matches — —
Highest ODI totals at Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result Match Date Pakistan 375/3 50 7.5 1 v Zimbabwe Lahore won 26/05/15 Sri Lanka 357/9 50 7.14 1 v Bangladesh Lahore won 25/06/08 Australia 356/5 47.3 1 v England Lahore won 22/02/25 England 351/8 50 1 v Australia Lahore lost 22/02/25 Pakistan 349/4 49 7.12 2 v Australia Lahore won 31/03/22 Australia 348/8 50 6.96 1 v Pakistan Lahore lost 31/03/22 Zimbabwe 334/5 50 6.68 2 v Pakistan Lahore lost 26/05/15 Bangladesh 334/5 50 6.68 1 v Afghanistan Lahore won 03/09/23 New Zealand 330/6 50 6.6 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 08/02/25 England 327/4 50 6.54 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 10/12/05 Pakistan 322/5 50 6.44 1 v Bangladesh Lahore won 08/04/08 Australia 316/4 48.5 6.47 2 v Pakistan Lahore won 10/11/98 Pakistan 315/8 50 6.3 1 v Australia Lahore lost 10/11/98 Australia 313/7 50 6.26 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 29/03/22 South Africa 311/9 50 6.22 1 v Sri Lanka Lahore won 06/11/97 Sri Lanka 309/5 50 6.18 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 24/01/09 New Zealand 308/4 48.4 6.32 2 v South Africa Lahore won 10/02/25 Pakistan 308/8 50 6.16 1 v Bangladesh Lahore won 13/04/08 South Africa 304/6 50 6.08 1 v New Zealand Lahore lost 10/02/25 Bangladesh 300/8 50 6 1 v U.A.E. Lahore won 24/06/08 South Africa 297/5 48.1 6.16 2 v West Indies Lahore won 03/11/97 Pakistan 297/4 48.5 6.08 2 v Sri Lanka Lahore won 14/10/04 Pakistan 296/9 50 5.92 1 v Zimbabwe Lahore n/r 31/05/15 India 294/5 45 6.53 2 v Pakistan Lahore won 21/03/04 South Africa 294/5 50 5.88 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 18/10/07 West Indies 293/8 50 5.86 1 v South Africa Lahore lost 03/11/97 Pakistan 293/9 50 5.86 1 v India Lahore lost 21/03/04 India 293/7 50 5.86 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 24/03/04 Sri Lanka 293/6 50 5.86 1 v Pakistan Lahore lost 14/10/04 India 292/5 47.4 6.12 2 v Pakistan Lahore won 13/02/06 Pakistan 292/7 48 6.08 2 v New Zealand Lahore won 29/11/03 New Zealand 291/5 50 5.82 1 v Pakistan Lahore lost 29/11/03 Sri Lanka 291/8 50 5.82 1 v Afghanistan Lahore won 05/09/23 Sri Lanka 290/9 50 5.8 1 v U.A.E. Lahore won 26/06/08 Afghanistan 289 37.4 7.67 2 v Sri Lanka Lahore lost 05/09/23 Pakistan 288/8 50 5.76 1 v India Lahore lost 13/02/06 Sri Lanka 287/7 50 5.74 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 16/10/04 Pakistan 285 46.5 6.08 2 v England Lahore lost 10/12/05 Bangladesh 285/7 50 5.7 2 v Pakistan Lahore lost 13/04/08 Sri Lanka 281/2 40 7.02 2 v Pakistan Lahore won 05/11/97 Pakistan 281/5 50 5.62 1 v New Zealand Lahore won 06/03/96 Pakistan 281/6 50 5.62 1 v New Zealand Lahore won 01/12/03 Pakistan 280 49.4 5.63 1 v Sri Lanka Lahore lost 05/11/97 Pakistan 278/5 50 5.56 1 v New Zealand Lahore won 27/04/02 Pakistan 277/6 50 5.54 1 v South Africa Lahore won 03/10/03 South Africa 271 48 5.64 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 02/11/97