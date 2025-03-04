Champions Trophy Semis 2: SA vs NZ Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Two teams brimming with world-class talent yet burdened by unfulfilled expectations, New Zealand and South Africa, will clash in a high-stakes semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday.

While both nations have lifted this trophy before—South Africa in 1998 and New Zealand in 2000—the victories came when the tournament was still called the ICC Knockout Trophy, a competition that didn’t carry the weight it does today.

For South Africa, this is another shot at shedding the 'chokers' tag that has haunted them for years. For New Zealand, it's a chance to finally cross the finish line after suffering heartbreaks in three ICC finals—2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups, and the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Santner’s Kiwis vs South Africa’s firepower

Led by Mitchell Santner, New Zealand finished second behind India in Group A, while South Africa topped Group B ahead of Australia. Both teams are well-matched, possessing explosive batting units and exceptional fielding prowess.

However, the Proteas hold a slight edge in the bowling department, thanks to their greater variety in attack. While both sides have enough firepower to dominate with the bat, the match could be decided by one critical factor—spin.

Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal 2: South Africa vs New Zealand Playing 11 prediction South Africa playing 11 (probables): Temba Bavuma (capt), Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi. New Zealand playing 11 (probables): Will Young, Rachin Ravindra/Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke

South Africa vs New Zealand head-to-head in ODIs

Matches played: 73

South Africa won: 26

New Zealand won: 42

No results: 5

Tied: 0

Squads of both teams

South Africa squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Aiden Markram(c), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Temba Bavuma, Corbin Bosch, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Tony de Zorzi

New Zealand squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Jacob Duffy, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Nathan Smith

Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa vs New Zealand semifinal live toss time, SA vs NZ live streaming and telecast

When will the South Africa vs New Zealand semifinal match in Champions Trophy 2025 take place?

The SA vs NZ semifinal match in the Champions Trophy will take place on March 5, 2025.

What is the venue of the SA vs NZ semifinal match in Champions Trophy 2025?

The South Africa vs New Zealand semis in the Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

At what time will the South Africa vs New Zealand live toss in Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal take place?

The SA vs NZ live toss will take place at 2 PM IST.

What is the live match timing of the South Africa vs New Zealand match in Champions Trophy 2025?

In the Champions Trophy, the SA vs NZ semifinal match will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the South Africa vs New Zealand semifinal match at Champions Trophy 2025?

Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the SA vs NZ semifinal match in South Africa with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD will provide Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs New Zealand match?

JioHotstar will live stream the SA vs NZ semifinal match during the Champions Trophy 2025.