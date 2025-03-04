Shubman Gill follows in the footsteps of Tendulkar, Kohli with MRF brand

Gill’s switch to MRF places him alongside some of Indian cricket’s most legendary names. The brand has long been associated with batting icons, most notably Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, who wielded the famous red MRF logo during their historic careers. Now, at just 25, Gill becomes one of the youngest players to carry forward this illustrious legacy.
A sign of greater things to come?
The timing of Gill’s bat switch adds further intrigue. With a semi-final on the line, his debut outing with MRF comes at a crucial juncture in his career. It not only signifies a brand endorsement but also marks a new chapter—one that signals his growing stature in world cricket.