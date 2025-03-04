Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shubman Gill follows in the footsteps of Tendulkar, Kohli with MRF brand

he young Indian opener, who was seen practicing with the bat earlier on Tuesday, has now officially joined the ranks of India's greatest cricketers who have been backed by the iconic brand.

Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill. Photo: Screengrab from JioHotstar
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 6:53 PM IST
Shubman Gill has taken a significant step in his cricketing journey, debuting an MRF bat in the high-stakes ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia. The young Indian opener, who was seen practicing with the bat earlier on Tuesday, has now officially joined the ranks of India’s greatest cricketers who have been backed by the iconic brand.  IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, India vs Australia full scorecard, Champions Trophy 2025 semis live updates
 
A legacy bat, a new chapter 
Gill’s switch to MRF places him alongside some of Indian cricket’s most legendary names. The brand has long been associated with batting icons, most notably Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, who wielded the famous red MRF logo during their historic careers. Now, at just 25, Gill becomes one of the youngest players to carry forward this illustrious legacy.
 
A sign of greater things to come?
  The timing of Gill’s bat switch adds further intrigue. With a semi-final on the line, his debut outing with MRF comes at a crucial juncture in his career. It not only signifies a brand endorsement but also marks a new chapter—one that signals his growing stature in world cricket.   
Australia 1st innings full scorecard -  
Australia 1st Innings scorecard
264-10 (49.3 ov) CRR:5.33
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR  
Travis Head c S Gill b V Chakravarthy 39 33 5 2 118.18  
Cooper Connolly c KL Rahul b M Shami 0 9 0 0 0  
Steven Smith (C) b M Shami 73 96 4 1 76.04  
Marnus Labuschagne lbw b R Jadeja 29 36 2 1 80.56  
Josh Inglis (WK) c V Kohli b R Jadeja 11 12 0 0 91.67  
Alex Carey runout (S Iyer) 61 57 8 1 107.02  
Glenn Maxwell b A Patel 7 5 0 1 140  
Ben Dwarshuis c S Iyer b V Chakravarthy 19 29 1 1 65.52  
Adam Zampa b H Pandya 7 12 0 0 58.33  
Nathan Ellis c V Kohli b M Shami 10 7 0 1 142.86  
Tanveer Sangha Not out 1 1 0 0 100  
Extras 7 (b 0, Ib 0, w 7, nb 0, p 0)  
Total 264 (10 wkts, 49.3 Ov)  
Fall of Wickets
4-1(Cooper Connolly 2.6),54-2(Travis Head 8.2),110-3(Marnus Labuschagne 22.3),144-4(Josh Inglis 26.6),198-5(Steven Smith 36.4),205-6(Glenn Maxwell 37.3),239-7(Ben Dwarshuis 45.2),249-8(Alex Carey 47.1),262-9(Nathan Ellis 48.6),264-10(Adam Zampa 49.3)
Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO
Mohammed Shami 10 0 48 3 0 2 4.8
Hardik Pandya 5.3 0 40 1 0 4 7.27
Kuldeep Yadav 8 0 44 0 0 1 5.5
Varun Chakravarthy 10 0 49 2 0 0 4.9
Axar Patel 8 1 43 1 0 0 5.38
Ravindra Jadeja 8 1 40 2 0 0 5
   
First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

