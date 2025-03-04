IND vs AUS: What is highest successful run chase vs AUS in ICC knockouts?

Australia have set India a challenging target in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final, and history suggests it won't be an easy pursuit. The highest successful chase against Australia in an ICC ODI tournament knockout match remains 261, achieved by India in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final in Ahmedabad. Check India vs Australia semifinal full scorecard here
The greatest chases in ICC knockout history: Can India script a new chapter?
New Zealand’s record-breaking pursuit in 2015
The highest successful chase in a 50-over ICC knockout match remains etched in history from the 2015 World Cup, when New Zealand stunned South Africa in a dramatic semi-final. Set a revised 298-run target in 43 overs via the DLS method, the Kiwis, led by Grant Elliott’s unbeaten 84, shattered Proteas’ dreams, pulling off the highest successful chase in a World Cup knockout game.
Despite South Africa’s 281/5 in 43 overs, Elliott’s heroics ensured that New Zealand entered the record books, standing tall as the only team to have successfully chased a 300-plus target in an ICC ODI knockout match.
New Zealand’s scare for India in 2023
Eight years later, New Zealand nearly pulled off another heist—this time against India in the 2023 World Cup semi-final in Mumbai. Chasing a massive 398, the Kiwis gave India an almighty scare before Mohammed Shami’s sensational seven-wicket haul halted their charge at 327, sealing a 70-run win for India and averting what could have been another historic chase.
Highest successful chase in Champions Trophy knockouts
While New Zealand hold the World Cup record, the highest-ever chase in a Champions Trophy knockout match dates back to the inaugural 1998 edition. South Africa hunted down 282 against England in the quarter-final in Dhaka, setting a benchmark for the tournament.
India’s biggest Champions Trophy chase
For India, their most remarkable Champions Trophy knockout chase came in 2017, when they successfully overhauled a 265-run target against Bangladesh in the semi-final in Birmingham. The feat remains the joint second-highest successful run chase in the tournament’s history, alongside New Zealand’s 265-run chase in the 2000 final against India.
Now, in Dubai, India must match their best-ever Champions Trophy chase if they are to surpass Australia and reach the final. History beckons—can Rohit Sharma’s men etch their names alongside these iconic run chases? IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, India vs Australia full scorecard, Champions Trophy 2025 semis live updates
Dubai's Highest Successful ODI Run-Chases: A History of Thrilling Finishes
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has witnessed some remarkable ODI run-chases over the years, with teams successfully chasing down stiff targets under pressure.
The highest successful chase in Dubai belongs to Sri Lanka, who chased 285 against Pakistan in 2013, reaching 287/8 in 49.4 overs. This remains the only successful 280-plus chase at the venue.
Pakistan features twice on the list, having chased 275 against South Africa in 2010 and 247 against New Zealand in 2014, both in thrilling last-over finishes.
A historic moment for Namibia came in 2022, when they chased 266 against Oman, making it the third-highest chase in Dubai.
Australian batters unleash slog sweeps against spin
Most recently, India made it to the list in 2025, successfully chasing 242 against Pakistan in just 42.3 overs, marking one of the fastest chases among the top five.
| HIGHEST SUCCESSFUL RUN-CHASES IN ODIs IN DUBAI
| Final scores
| Target
| Against
| Year
| Sri Lanka 287/8 in 49.4 overs
| 285
| vs Pakistan
| 2013
| Pakistan 275/9 in 49.5 overs
| 275
| vs South Africa
| 2010
| Namibia 266/5 in 47.3 overs
| 266
| vs Oman
| 2022
| Pakistan 250/7 in 49.3 overs
| 247
| vs New Zealand
| 2014
| India 244/4 in 42.3 overs
| 242
| vs Pakistan
| 2025
Australia's approach against spin was aggressive, particularly with the slog sweep, a shot they attempted nine times in the innings. This approach yielded 35 runs, with four sixes and two boundaries, but also brought about one dismissal—Ben Dwarshuis falling in his attempt.
India’s spinners: Short lengths prove most effective
India’s spinners endured a testing day, with their effectiveness varying by length:
Full deliveries: 0 wickets for 45 runs (Economy Rate: 6.92)
Good length deliveries: 2 wickets for 71 runs (Economy Rate: 5.68)
Short deliveries: 3 wickets for 59 runs (Economy Rate: 3.93)
The numbers reveal that bowling short proved the most economical and wicket-taking option, restricting Australian batters and slowing their scoring rate.
Virat Kohli moves up in all-time fielding records
In a personal milestone, Virat Kohli continues to rise in the all-time ODI fielding charts. With 161 catches, he now sits second on the list for most catches by a non-wicketkeeper in ODIs, surpassing Ricky Ponting’s 160. The leaderboard is topped by Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene (218 catches).
Australia have been bowled out for 264 in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final, setting India a competitive but chaseable target in Dubai. The Australian batters put up a better fight than New Zealand did against India’s spinners, but they also had the advantage of a more batting-friendly pitch.
Spinners keep Australia in check
India’s spin trio played a crucial role, bowling 34 overs, including 2 maidens, and returning figures of 5 for 176. While Australia showed intent against spin, India managed to pick up wickets at key moments, preventing them from gaining full control.
Connolly falls early, Head’s aggression cut short
After opting to bat first, young Cooper Connolly fell for a duck, leaving Australia in early trouble. Travis Head, who was lucky to survive an early chance on 0, started cautiously but quickly shifted gears. He attacked the Indian bowlers but paid the price for his aggression against Varun Chakravarthy, falling for 39.
Smith leads from the front
Captain Steve Smith was the backbone of the innings, top-scoring with 73 and stitching together three half-century partnerships. Every time Australia looked set to accelerate, India struck at the right moment, preventing them from running away with the game.
Carey’s crucial late contribution
Walking in at 144/4, Alex Carey played a crucial knock, bringing much-needed stability in the middle overs. His innings helped Australia post a respectable total, but whether it is enough to stop India's in-form batting lineup remains to be seen.
Australia 1st innings full scorecard -
| Australia 1st Innings scorecard
| 264-10 (49.3 ov) CRR:5.33
| Batter
|
| R
| B
| 4s
| 6s
| SR
|
| Travis Head
| c S Gill b V Chakravarthy
| 39
| 33
| 5
| 2
| 118.18
|
| Cooper Connolly
| c KL Rahul b M Shami
| 0
| 9
| 0
| 0
| 0
|
| Steven Smith (C)
| b M Shami
| 73
| 96
| 4
| 1
| 76.04
|
| Marnus Labuschagne
| lbw b R Jadeja
| 29
| 36
| 2
| 1
| 80.56
|
| Josh Inglis (WK)
| c V Kohli b R Jadeja
| 11
| 12
| 0
| 0
| 91.67
|
| Alex Carey
| runout (S Iyer)
| 61
| 57
| 8
| 1
| 107.02
|
| Glenn Maxwell
| b A Patel
| 7
| 5
| 0
| 1
| 140
|
| Ben Dwarshuis
| c S Iyer b V Chakravarthy
| 19
| 29
| 1
| 1
| 65.52
|
| Adam Zampa
| b H Pandya
| 7
| 12
| 0
| 0
| 58.33
|
| Nathan Ellis
| c V Kohli b M Shami
| 10
| 7
| 0
| 1
| 142.86
|
| Tanveer Sangha
| Not out
| 1
| 1
| 0
| 0
| 100
|
| Extras
| 7 (b 0, Ib 0, w 7, nb 0, p 0)
|
| Total
| 264 (10 wkts, 49.3 Ov)
|
| Fall of Wickets
| 4-1(Cooper Connolly 2.6),54-2(Travis Head 8.2),110-3(Marnus Labuschagne 22.3),144-4(Josh Inglis 26.6),198-5(Steven Smith 36.4),205-6(Glenn Maxwell 37.3),239-7(Ben Dwarshuis 45.2),249-8(Alex Carey 47.1),262-9(Nathan Ellis 48.6),264-10(Adam Zampa 49.3)
| Bowler
| O
| M
| R
| W
| NB
| WD
| ECO
| Mohammed Shami
| 10
| 0
| 48
| 3
| 0
| 2
| 4.8
| Hardik Pandya
| 5.3
| 0
| 40
| 1
| 0
| 4
| 7.27
| Kuldeep Yadav
| 8
| 0
| 44
| 0
| 0
| 1
| 5.5
| Varun Chakravarthy
| 10
| 0
| 49
| 2
| 0
| 0
| 4.9
| Axar Patel
| 8
| 1
| 43
| 1
| 0
| 0
| 5.38
| Ravindra Jadeja
| 8
| 1
| 40
| 2
| 0
| 0
| 5