IND vs AUS: What is highest successful run chase vs AUS in ICC knockouts?

The greatest chases in ICC knockout history: Can India script a new chapter?

New Zealand’s record-breaking pursuit in 2015

The highest successful chase in a 50-over ICC knockout match remains etched in history from the 2015 World Cup, when New Zealand stunned South Africa in a dramatic semi-final. Set a revised 298-run target in 43 overs via the DLS method, the Kiwis, led by Grant Elliott’s unbeaten 84, shattered Proteas’ dreams, pulling off the highest successful chase in a World Cup knockout game.

Despite South Africa’s 281/5 in 43 overs, Elliott’s heroics ensured that New Zealand entered the record books, standing tall as the only team to have successfully chased a 300-plus target in an ICC ODI knockout match.

New Zealand’s scare for India in 2023

Eight years later, New Zealand nearly pulled off another heist—this time against India in the 2023 World Cup semi-final in Mumbai. Chasing a massive 398, the Kiwis gave India an almighty scare before Mohammed Shami’s sensational seven-wicket haul halted their charge at 327, sealing a 70-run win for India and averting what could have been another historic chase.

Highest successful chase in Champions Trophy knockouts

While New Zealand hold the World Cup record, the highest-ever chase in a Champions Trophy knockout match dates back to the inaugural 1998 edition. South Africa hunted down 282 against England in the quarter-final in Dhaka, setting a benchmark for the tournament.

India’s biggest Champions Trophy chase

For India, their most remarkable Champions Trophy knockout chase came in 2017, when they successfully overhauled a 265-run target against Bangladesh in the semi-final in Birmingham. The feat remains the joint second-highest successful run chase in the tournament’s history, alongside New Zealand’s 265-run chase in the 2000 final against India.

Now, in Dubai, India must match their best-ever Champions Trophy chase if they are to surpass Australia and reach the final. History beckons—can Rohit Sharma's men etch their names alongside these iconic run chases?