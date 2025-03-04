Here's why Indian team is wearing black arm-band during IND vs AUS SF today

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, India vs Australia full scorecard, Champions Trophy 2025 semis live updates The Indian cricket team took the field wearing black armbands during their Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia in Dubai on Tuesday, paying tribute to the late Padmakar Shivalkar, a legend of Indian domestic cricket. Shivalkar, who passed away at the age of 84 in Mumbai on Monday, was a pillar of Bombay’s Ranji Trophy dominance and remains one of the finest left-arm spinners to have graced the Indian circuit.

A stalwart of Mumbai cricket

Shivalkar’s name is etched in Ranji Trophy history. A key figure in Bombay’s dominance, he played an instrumental role in their nine-title run between 1965-66 and 1976-77. His career, spanning over two decades, saw him take an astounding 589 wickets in 124 first-class matches at a stellar average of 19.69. His most iconic moment came in the 1972-73 Ranji Trophy final, where he produced an unforgettable performance, picking 8/16 and 5/18 to single-handedly demolish Tamil Nadu and guide Mumbai to another championship.

BCCI mourns the loss of a legend

Expressing deep sorrow over Shivalkar’s demise, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a statement acknowledging his immense contribution to the game.

"The BCCI deeply mourns the unfortunate demise of Shri Padmakar Shivalkar, who passed away on March 3, 2025. The legendary left-arm spinner was a stalwart of Indian domestic cricket, renowned for his unparalleled skill and dedication to the game."

Tributes pour in for the maestro

BCCI president Roger Binny hailed Shivalkar as a "true legend" of the game. “Padmakar Shivalkar’s mastery over left-arm spin and his deep understanding of the game made him a revered figure in domestic cricket. His exceptional career and selfless contribution to Mumbai and Indian cricket will always be remembered.”

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also paid tribute, saying, "Shivalkar Sir was an inspiration to generations of cricketers. His consistency, skill, and longevity in the game were truly remarkable. While he may not have played for India, his impact on Indian cricket, especially in Mumbai, is undeniable.”

A legend who never played for India

Despite his remarkable career, Shivalkar never played for India, as his prime coincided with the dominance of the legendary Bishan Singh Bedi. However, his contributions to Indian cricket were recognised in 2017, when he was honoured with the Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, one of the highest accolades in Indian cricket.

Cricket has seen many instances of players wearing black armbands to honour the deceased or show solidarity in mourning. In August 2024, during the first Test at Old Trafford, England cricketers wore black armbands to pay tribute to former cricketer and coach Graham Thorpe, who had recently passed away. A moment of applause was also observed before the match commenced.

Cricket has seen many instances of players wearing black armbands to honour the deceased or show solidarity in mourning. In August 2024, during the first Test at Old Trafford, England cricketers wore black armbands to pay tribute to former cricketer and coach Graham Thorpe, who had recently passed away. A moment of applause was also observed before the match commenced.

In November 2023, Australian cricket players wore black armbands during their World Cup match against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The gesture was in memory of former Australian cricketer Ian Redpath, who had recently passed away.

In June 2023, England and Australian cricket teams wore black armbands and observed a silence on the Ashes’ opening day, honouring victims of the Nottingham attacks, including two cricket-loving university students.

Moments of black armbands in football

Wearing black armbands is a widely-used gesture in world sports. Primarily, it symbolises mourning or respect for individuals who have passed away. In football World Cup tournaments, teams donned black armbands to honour various figures. In December 2023, England’s national team wore black armbands during their match against Greece to honour George Eastham, a 1966 World Cup squad member who passed away at 88.

In October 2024, during a Nations League match against Greece, the England football team wore black armbands to honour its defender George Baldock, who tragically passed away at 31. A minute’s silence was observed before the game, with the tribute also extending to Lord Herman Ouseley, founder of the ‘Kick It Out’ campaign, who had recently passed away.

The week following the death of football legend Diego Maradona, Italian footballers wore black armbands and an image of Maradona on the giant screen during a minute of silence before kick-off.