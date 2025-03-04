Who is Tanveer Sangha? Jalandhar-born leggie in Australia's XI vs India

Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final, drafting in young leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha into the playing XI for the high-pressure clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. The Dubai wicket has been spin-friendly in the tournament, and with runs on the board, the Jalandhar-born leg-spinner could pose a great threat to Indian batters, who struggled against New Zealand in the Test series last year. Australia have thrown a curveball as they set an target for India in ICC Men’ssemi-final, drafting in young leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha into the playing XI for the high-pressure clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. The Dubai wicket has been spin-friendly in the tournament, and with runs on the board, the Jalandhar-born leg-spinner could pose a great threat to Indian batters, who struggled against New Zealand in the Test series last year.

At just 23, Sangha has already made a name for himself in Australia's cricketing circuit, dazzling in the Big Bash League (BBL) for Sydney Thunder. Now, he steps onto one of the biggest stages of his career, looking to weave his magic against a formidable Indian batting lineup.

From Jalandhar to Sydney: A cricketing journey

Sangha’s journey is nothing short of remarkable. Born in Jalandhar, India, he moved to Sydney at a young age, where his father worked as a taxi driver. Though he once represented India at the U-16 level, his cricketing destiny unfolded in Australia. Rising swiftly through the ranks, he became a standout performer in the 2020 U-19 World Cup, where he finished as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 15 scalps.

His talents did not go unnoticed. Sangha was awarded the prestigious NSW Cricket Basil Sellers Scholarship, fast-tracking his rise in Australian cricket. His skill with the ball has since taken him to franchise leagues across the globe, where he has represented teams like Birmingham Phoenix and Washington Freedom, further refining his craft.

A dangerous threat in the middle overs