Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Who is Tanveer Sangha? Jalandhar-born leggie in Australia's XI vs India

Who is Tanveer Sangha? Jalandhar-born leggie in Australia's XI vs India

The Dubai wicket has been spin-friendly in the tournament, and with runs on the board, the Jalandhar-born leg-spinner could pose a great threat to Indian batters, who struggled against New Zealand

Tanveer Sangha, Australia leg spinners
Tanveer Sangha. Photo: tsangha17
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 4:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Australia have thrown a curveball as they set an target for India in ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final, drafting in young leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha into the playing XI for the high-pressure clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. The Dubai wicket has been spin-friendly in the tournament, and with runs on the board, the Jalandhar-born leg-spinner could pose a great threat to Indian batters, who struggled against New Zealand in the Test series last year.
 
At just 23, Sangha has already made a name for himself in Australia’s cricketing circuit, dazzling in the Big Bash League (BBL) for Sydney Thunder. Now, he steps onto one of the biggest stages of his career, looking to weave his magic against a formidable Indian batting lineup.  IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, India vs Australia full scorecard, Champions Trophy 2025 semis live updates
 
From Jalandhar to Sydney: A cricketing journey
 
Sangha’s journey is nothing short of remarkable. Born in Jalandhar, India, he moved to Sydney at a young age, where his father worked as a taxi driver. Though he once represented India at the U-16 level, his cricketing destiny unfolded in Australia. Rising swiftly through the ranks, he became a standout performer in the 2020 U-19 World Cup, where he finished as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 15 scalps.
 
His talents did not go unnoticed. Sangha was awarded the prestigious NSW Cricket Basil Sellers Scholarship, fast-tracking his rise in Australian cricket. His skill with the ball has since taken him to franchise leagues across the globe, where he has represented teams like Birmingham Phoenix and Washington Freedom, further refining his craft.
 
A dangerous threat in the middle overs
 
Though still finding his feet in 50-over cricket, Sangha’s numbers in List A matches highlight his potential. In 14 games, he has claimed 16 wickets, with a bowling economy of 5.86 and a strike rate of 41.1. His ability to strike at crucial moments, especially in the middle overs, makes him a valuable asset in Australia’s bid to unsettle India’s batting powerhouse. 
Tanveer Sangha Career Stats
Bowling
Format Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w 5w 10w
ODIs 3 3 138 159 2 1/61 1/61 79.5 6.91 69 0 0 0
T20Is 7 7 168 249 10 4/31 4/31 24.9 8.89 16.8 1 0 0
FC 13 23 2605 1331 37 4/56 5/177 35.97 3.06 70.4 2 0 0
List A 14 14 659 644 16 4/21 4/21 40.25 5.86 41.1 1 0 0
T20s 53 52 1090 1361 68 4/14 4/14 20.01 7.49 16 2 0 0
Batting & Fielding
Format Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct
ODIs 3 2 1 5 5* 5 19 26.31 0 0 0 0 0
T20Is 7 1 1 2 2* - 4 50 0 0 0 0 1
FC 13 14 5 90 22 10 295 30.5 0 0 8 1 3
List A 14 8 4 45 26* 11.25 70 64.28 0 0 5 0 1
T20s 53 11 7 36 17* 9 41 87.8 0 0 3 1 14
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Here's why Indian team is wearing black arm-band during IND vs AUS SF today

Champions Trophy semis: IND vs AUS pitch report, Dubai Stadium key stats

Champions Trophy semifinal: India vs Australia head-to-head in ICC events

Rohit Sharma fat-shaming controversy: Who said what? All you need to know

Champions Trophy Semis 1: IND vs AUS Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Topics :Australia cricket teamIndia vs AustraliaICC Champions TrophyChampions Trophy

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story