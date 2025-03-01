Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch SA vs ENG live match?

Aiden Markram-led South Africa faces Jos Buttler-led England in their final Group B match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Karachi. South Africa aims to secure a semifinal spot with a win, but even a narrow loss would suffice unless their net run rate (NRR) drops below Afghanistan’s. If England wins, the semifinalist will be determined by NRR.
This match also marks Jos Buttler’s farewell as England’s white-ball captain. For Afghanistan to qualify, England must achieve an unlikely massive victory. While the odds favour South Africa, cricket has seen surprises, and Afghanistan remains hopeful for a miracle.
Global broadcast guide for South Africa vs England Champions Trophy match in Karachi
|Country
|Online Streaming
|TV Broadcast
|India
|JioHotstar
|JioStar (Star & Network 18)
|Pakistan
|Myco, Tamasha app
|PTV, Ten Sports
|UAE & MENA
|STARZPLAY
|CricLife Max, CricLife Max2
|United Kingdom
|Sky Go, NOW, Sky Sports app
|Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event, Action
|United States & Canada
|Willow by Cricbuzz app
|Willow TV
|Caribbean
|ESPN Play Caribbean app
|ESPN Caribbean
|Australia
|Prime Video (with Hindi commentary option)
|Prime Video
|New Zealand
|NOW, Sky Go apps
|Sky Sport NZ
|South Africa & sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport app
|SuperSport
|Bangladesh
|Toffee app
|Nagorik TV, T Sports
|Afghanistan
|No official streaming option
|ATN
|Sri Lanka
|Sirasa
|Maharaja TV, TV1 on Linear
All details regarding South Africa versus England match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025
When will the match between South Africa and England take place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?
The match between South Africa and England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place on Saturday, March 1.
What is the venue for the South Africa versus England match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?
The match between South Africa and England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 1.
What time will the toss take place for the South Africa versus England match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on March 1?
The toss for the match between South Africa and England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at 2 p.m. IST.
When will the match between South Africa and England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 begin on March 1?
The match between South Africa and England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will start at 2:30 p.m. IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa and England in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa and England.
Where to watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa and England in India?
Jio Hotstar in India will stream the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa and England on its app and website.