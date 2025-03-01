Saturday, March 01, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch SA vs ENG live match?

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch SA vs ENG live match?

Jio Hotstar will livestream the match between South Africa and England in India

SA vs NZ

SA vs NZ

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aiden Markram-led South Africa faces Jos Buttler-led England in their final Group B match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Karachi. South Africa aims to secure a semifinal spot with a win, but even a narrow loss would suffice unless their net run rate (NRR) drops below Afghanistan’s. If England wins, the semifinalist will be determined by NRR.

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bat first against South Africa in Karachi.  Both captains after the toss:  Jos Buttler: We are gonna bat first today, looks like a decent wicket, a few cracks there. I felt like it was time, so I didn't want to take more time to take that decision. It was an easy decision and I will do it for one last time, hopefully we can do well. A bit of sadness as well, it's an honour to captain your country, it's something you dream about. Saqib Mahmood comes in.  Aiden Markram: We are actually happy to chase, haven't chased in this comp yet, we are looking forward to have a good game against a strong English side. Two guys have had illness around the camp, Tony and Temba miss out. Unfortunate that they miss out but hopefully they will recover. Our last game got rained out, we had a few training sessions, we are ready for this game.

  This match also marks Jos Buttler’s farewell as England’s white-ball captain. For Afghanistan to qualify, England must achieve an unlikely massive victory. While the odds favour South Africa, cricket has seen surprises, and Afghanistan remains hopeful for a miracle.
 
 
Global broadcast guide for South Africa vs England Champions Trophy match in Karachi 

Also Read

South Africa vs England Champions Trophy live score updates

SA vs ENG LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: England win the toss, elect to bat first

Champions Trophy 2025 South Africa Schedule, live telecast and live streaming details

Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa full schedule, live timings, streaming

Danielle Wyatt-Hodge

ENG W vs SA W Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Brunt, Wyatt shine in England's win over SA

ENG-W vs SA-W

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: ENG-W vs SA-W playing 11, live time, streaming

South Africa vs England Champions Trophy live score updates

SA vs ENG LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: England win the toss, elect to bat first

Country Online Streaming TV Broadcast
India JioHotstar JioStar (Star & Network 18)
Pakistan Myco, Tamasha app PTV, Ten Sports
UAE & MENA STARZPLAY CricLife Max, CricLife Max2
United Kingdom Sky Go, NOW, Sky Sports app Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event, Action
United States & Canada Willow by Cricbuzz app Willow TV
Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean app ESPN Caribbean
Australia Prime Video (with Hindi commentary option) Prime Video
New Zealand NOW, Sky Go apps Sky Sport NZ
South Africa & sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport app SuperSport
Bangladesh Toffee app Nagorik TV, T Sports
Afghanistan No official streaming option ATN
Sri Lanka Sirasa Maharaja TV, TV1 on Linear
 

All details regarding South Africa versus England match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

When will the match between South Africa and England take place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025? 
The match between South Africa and England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place on Saturday, March 1.
 
What is the venue for the South Africa versus England match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025? 
The match between South Africa and England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 1.
 
What time will the toss take place for the South Africa versus England match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on March 1? 
The toss for the match between South Africa and England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at 2 p.m. IST.
 
When will the match between South Africa and England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 begin on March 1? 
The match between South Africa and England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will start at 2:30 p.m. IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa and England in India? 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa and England.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa and England in India? 
Jio Hotstar in India will stream the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa and England on its app and website.
 

More From This Section

How Afghanistan can qualify for semifinal at Champions Trophy 2025., (Pic Credit: ACB Media)

Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa, Afghanistan SF qualification scenarios

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler to step down as England's captain after Champions Trophy

Azmatullah Omarzai

Afghans fight back as Atal's resilience, Omarzai's blitz lift total to 273

AFG vs AUS

Champions Trophy 2025: AFG vs AUS playing 11, live match time, streaming

Afghanistan vs Australia: Lahore weather news today

Champions Trophy, AFG vs AUS: Lahore weather forecast, hourly rain update

Topics : South Africa vs England South Africa cricket team England cricket team ICC Champions Trophy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon