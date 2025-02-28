Jos Buttler to step down as England's captain after Champions Trophy

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025: SA vs ENG playing 11, live match time, streaming England’s white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, announced that he will step down from the role at the end of the team’s campaign in the Champions Trophy 2025. The 34-year-old made the announcement ahead of England’s final league match against South Africa, marking the end of his tenure as skipper.

Elimination forces Buttler’s decision

Buttler admitted that his decision was influenced by England’s premature exit from the Champions Trophy, following consecutive defeats to Australia and Afghanistan. The team’s failure to qualify for the knockout stages extended a string of poor performances in major ICC tournaments, leading to increased scrutiny over his leadership.

The former T20 World Cup-winning captain acknowledged that the team’s struggles had played a significant role in his choice to step away.

England’s decline in ICC tournaments

After guiding England to victory in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Buttler’s leadership saw a downward spiral in white-ball tournaments.

2023 ODI World Cup: England crashed out in the group stage after a dismal campaign.

2024 T20 World Cup: Their title defence ended in the semi-finals, with a heavy defeat to India.

2025 Champions Trophy: England’s hopes ended in the group stage, with back-to-back defeats sealing their fate.

Jos Buttler’s Captaincy Record in International Cricket Compounding their struggles, England came into the Champions Trophy on the back of a 0-3 series whitewash against India, further highlighting their declining form.

Jos Buttler took over as England’s white-ball captain after Eoin Morgan’s retirement, inheriting the leadership of a World Cup-winning squad. However, his tenure in ODIs has been largely disappointing.

Matches as captain: 44

44 Wins: 18

18 Losses: 25

Under his leadership, England failed to maintain their dominance in the 50-over format, suffering significant setbacks, including a group-stage exit in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

With Buttler set to relinquish the captaincy, England will now look for a fresh leader to revive their white-ball dominance ahead of the next cycle of ICC events.