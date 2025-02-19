Champions Trophy: How will Bangladesh's middle order look against India

Bangladesh skipper Nazmul Hossain Shanto spoke to the media on Wednesday at the pre-match press conference ahead of the much-anticipated clash against India in their first match of the ICC Champions Trophy on Thursday, February 20, in Dubai. Shanto provided some insight into the team composition for the match while addressing questions about their middle order. He said that while the final decision would be revealed only before the match, he could confirm that the team was in great spirits and shape to start their campaign, and having ample of options to choose from proves the depth of our squad.

Team combination a positive sign for Bangladesh

Ahead of Bangladesh's opening match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against India, captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto remained tight-lipped about the final playing 11 but acknowledged the squad's strength. He highlighted that players like Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Towhid Hridoy had all been performing well recently, which was a positive sign for the team. Shanto expressed confidence that whoever was selected would give their best for the team's success.

All-rounders adding depth to the squad

Shanto emphasized the importance of having multiple all-rounders, stating that they bring balance to the squad. He noted that Bangladesh has quality all-rounders who can contribute in both the batting and bowling departments. The skipper remained optimistic that these players would step up and perform well, providing the team with the necessary flexibility for different match situations.

Belief in beating any team

Despite not being considered among the top favorites alongside teams like India and Pakistan, Shanto exuded confidence in Bangladesh’s ability to compete at the highest level. He pointed out that the team was well-balanced in this format and had the capability to defeat any opponent on a given day. He stressed that while every team in the tournament was strong, Bangladesh’s focus remained on executing their own plans rather than worrying about the opposition.