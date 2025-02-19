Champions Trophy: Just reaching final no longer a success, says Chopra

The Indian cricket team is set to commence its journey in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, aiming to erase the heartbreak of its 2017 final loss against Pakistan. As Rohit Sharma and his men prepare for their opening match against Bangladesh on February 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, former Indian cricketers and cricket experts share their take on India’s painful loss in the final eight years ago.

India’s decision to bowl first in the 2017 final

Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here Looking back at India’s strategy in the 2017 final, Aakash Chopra believes the team made a crucial mistake by choosing to bowl first. He explained that while losing the toss might have forced India to bowl first anyway, winning it provided an opportunity to set a strong total and put Pakistan under pressure. Chopra revealed that the coaching staff had preferred batting first, but ultimately, it was the captain’s decision to field.

India’s star-studded 2017 squad

Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here Chopra also emphasised the high expectations from the Indian team in 2017, stating that simply reaching the final was no longer considered a success. With players like Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Hardik Pandya, India had the talent to lift the trophy. However, he felt that failing to secure the title did not do justice to the team’s potential.

India’s struggles while chasing in ICC finals

Also Read

Suresh Raina pointed out that India had historically struggled while chasing in crucial ICC tournament matches. He cited instances such as the 2015 World Cup semi-final against Australia, the 2017 Champions Trophy final, and the 2019 World Cup semi-final. In contrast, India had successfully defended its total in the 2013 Champions Trophy final. He believed that learning from past mistakes would help India approach the 2025 final with a stronger mindset.

Why 2025 is crucial for certain players

Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table here Sanjay Manjrekar highlighted that the 2025 Champions Trophy holds special significance for players who experienced the heartbreak of the 2017 final. He mentioned Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli—who have since become global cricketing icons—would be eager to erase those painful memories by winning the title this time. However, he acknowledged that the tournament would present tough challenges.

The importance of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy

Chopra summed up the significance of the upcoming tournament, stating that it represents the glory that eluded India in 2017. With the title slipping away despite being within reach, he sees the 2025 edition as a golden opportunity for the team, the nation, and players who may not get another chance to win an ICC event.