Champions Trophy IND vs BAN: Pitch report and key stats of Dubai Stadium

The ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy kicked off on Wednesday with the match between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand. India are now ready to keep the action going with their first match of the tournament against Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20. While all other matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played in Pakistan, India’s matches will be hosted by the UAE, including the final if India qualifies. The Men in Blue have qualified for the past two Champions Trophy finals and will aim to complete the hat-trick this time. They will hope to start the tournament with a win over Bangladesh in their campaign opener.

Dubai cricket stadium: Pitch report for IND vs BAN Champions Trophy clash

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch on Thursday is expected to favour fast bowlers early on, with seam movement, but will become better for batting as the match progresses. Spinners might gain impact in the middle overs if the surface slows. Dew will be a key factor in the match, which might force the captain winning the toss to bowl first, as it will aid batting under lights and weaken spinners in the second innings.

Dubai cricket stadium: Key stats

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has hosted 58 ODI matches so far, with an average first-innings total of 218. The team batting first has won 22 matches at this venue, while the team batting second has won 34.

England hold the record for the highest team total at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, scoring 355/5 against Pakistan in 2015, while Namibia recorded the lowest total, getting bowled out for 91 against the UAE in 2023. Mushfiqur Rahim's 144 against Sri Lanka in 2018 remains the highest individual score at the venue. Shahid Afridi delivered the best bowling figures, taking 6/38 against Australia in 2009, and is also the leading wicket-taker, with 25 wickets in 14 matches. Scotland's Richie Berrington is the top run-scorer in ODIs at the stadium, amassing 424 runs in 11 matches.

Highest team totals in Dubai cricket stadium (ODIs)