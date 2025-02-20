Champions Trophy: Md Shami joins elite list of bowlers with 200 ODI wickets

India’s ace pacer, Md Shami, added a historic milestone to his name as he took three wickets in India’s first match against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Thursday, completing 200 wickets in ODI cricket. Shami is the eighth Indian player to reach this milestone. Ravindra Jadeja, with 224 wickets under his belt, is the only active Indian cricketer ahead of him on the list.

Most ODI wickets for India

Indian players with most ODI wickets Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 A Kumble 1990-2007 269 263 14376 2396 109 10300 334 06/12/25 30.83 4.29 43.04 8 2 J Srinath 1991-2003 229 227 11935 1989.1 137 8847 315 5/23 28.08 4.44 37.88 7 3 AB Agarkar 1998-2007 191 188 9484 1580.4 100 8021 288 6/42 27.85 5.07 32.93 10 2 Z Khan 2000-2012 194 191 9815 1635.5 112 8102 269 5/42 30.11 4.95 36.48 7 1 Harbhajan Singh 1998-2015 234 225 12359 2059.5 83 8872 265 5/31 33.47 4.3 46.63 2 3 N Kapil Dev 1978-1994 225 221 11202 1867 235 6945 253 5/43 27.45 3.71 44.27 3 1 RA Jadeja 2009-2025 200 191 9864 1644 58 7997 226 5/33 35.38 4.86 43.64 7 2 Mohammed Shami 2013-2025 104 103 5104 850.4 52 4742 200 7/57 23.82 5.57 25.64 10 5 BKV Prasad 1994-2001 161 160 8129 1354.5 79 6332 196 5/27 32.3 4.67 41.47 3 1 Kuldeep Yadav 2017-2025 109 105 5475 912.3 30 4563 174 6/25 26.22 5 31.46 7 2

Shami's ODI career in numbers: Mohammed Shami ODI stats Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w ODI stats 2013-2025 104 103 846.4 52 4722 200 7/57 23.96 5.57 25.7 10 5 vs Team Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w vs Afghanistan 2014-2019 2 2 17.1 1 90 6 4/40 15 5.24 17.1 1 0 vs Australia 2013-2023 25 24 205.4 9 1248 39 5/51 32 6.06 31.6 1 1 vs Bangladesh 2014-2023 5 5 38 3 187 9 4/50 20.77 5.34 23.3 1 0 vs England 2013-2025 17 17 131.2 7 669 27 5/69 24.77 5.09 29.1 1 1 vs Ireland 2015-2015 1 1 9 0 41 3 3/41 13.66 4.55 18 0 0 vs Nepal 2023-2023 1 1 7 0 29 1 1/29 29 4.14 42 0 0 vs Netherland 2023-2023 1 1 6 0 41 0 - - 6.83 - 0 0 vs New Zealand 2014-2023 14 14 118 7 715 37 7/57 19.32 6.05 19.1 1 2 vs Pakistan 2013-2015 3 3 28 5 107 5 4/35 21.4 3.82 33.6 1 0 vs South Africa 2013-2023 5 5 40 2 233 13 3/48 17.92 5.82 18.4 0 0 vs Sri Lanka 2013-2023 6 6 47 3 297 11 5/18 27 6.31 25.6 0 1 vs West Indies 2013-2019 18 18 149.3 10 834 37 4/16 22.54 5.57 24.2 4 0 vs Zimbabwe 2013-2015 6 6 53 5 231 9 3/48 25.66 4.35 35.3 0 0 Most ODI wickets overall Most ODI wickets overall

While Shami has completed his 200 ODI wickets at a good pace, he is still 43rd on the list of players with the most ODI wickets overall. Sri Lankan legend M Muralidaran leads the list with 534 wickets, while Anil Kumble, with 334 wickets, is the highest-ranked Indian player.

Highest wicket-takers in ODI cricket