Champions Trophy: Md Shami joins elite list of bowlers with 200 ODI wickets
Shami is the eighth Indian player to reach this historic milestone in ODI cricketAditya Kaushik New Delhi
India’s ace pacer, Md Shami, added a historic milestone to his name as he took three wickets in India’s first match against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Thursday, completing 200 wickets in ODI cricket. Shami is the eighth Indian player to reach this milestone. Ravindra Jadeja, with 224 wickets under his belt, is the only active Indian cricketer ahead of him on the list.
Most ODI wickets for India
| Indian players with most ODI wickets
| Player
| Span
| Mat
| Inns
| Balls
| Overs
| Mdns
| Runs
| Wkts
| BBI
| Ave
| Econ
| SR
| 4
| 5
| A Kumble
| 1990-2007
| 269
| 263
| 14376
| 2396
| 109
| 10300
| 334
| 06/12/25
| 30.83
| 4.29
| 43.04
| 8
| 2
| J Srinath
| 1991-2003
| 229
| 227
| 11935
| 1989.1
| 137
| 8847
| 315
| 5/23
| 28.08
| 4.44
| 37.88
| 7
| 3
| AB Agarkar
| 1998-2007
| 191
| 188
| 9484
| 1580.4
| 100
| 8021
| 288
| 6/42
| 27.85
| 5.07
| 32.93
| 10
| 2
| Z Khan
| 2000-2012
| 194
| 191
| 9815
| 1635.5
| 112
| 8102
| 269
| 5/42
| 30.11
| 4.95
| 36.48
| 7
| 1
| Harbhajan Singh
| 1998-2015
| 234
| 225
| 12359
| 2059.5
| 83
| 8872
| 265
| 5/31
| 33.47
| 4.3
| 46.63
| 2
| 3
| N Kapil Dev
| 1978-1994
| 225
| 221
| 11202
| 1867
| 235
| 6945
| 253
| 5/43
| 27.45
| 3.71
| 44.27
| 3
| 1
| RA Jadeja
| 2009-2025
| 200
| 191
| 9864
| 1644
| 58
| 7997
| 226
| 5/33
| 35.38
| 4.86
| 43.64
| 7
| 2
| Mohammed Shami
| 2013-2025
| 104
| 103
| 5104
| 850.4
| 52
| 4742
| 200
| 7/57
| 23.82
| 5.57
| 25.64
| 10
| 5
| BKV Prasad
| 1994-2001
| 161
| 160
| 8129
| 1354.5
| 79
| 6332
| 196
| 5/27
| 32.3
| 4.67
| 41.47
| 3
| 1
| Kuldeep Yadav
| 2017-2025
| 109
| 105
| 5475
| 912.3
| 30
| 4563
| 174
| 6/25
| 26.22
| 5
| 31.46
| 7
| 2
Shami's ODI career in numbers:
| Mohammed Shami ODI stats
|
| Span
| Mat
| Inns
| Overs
| Mdns
| Runs
| Wkts
| BBI
| Avg
| Econ
| SR
| 4w
| 5w
| ODI stats
| 2013-2025
| 104
| 103
| 846.4
| 52
| 4722
| 200
| 7/57
| 23.96
| 5.57
| 25.7
| 10
| 5
| vs Team
|
| Span
| Mat
| Inns
| Overs
| Mdns
| Runs
| Wkts
| BBI
| Avg
| Econ
| SR
| 4w
| 5w
| vs Afghanistan
| 2014-2019
| 2
| 2
| 17.1
| 1
| 90
| 6
| 4/40
| 15
| 5.24
| 17.1
| 1
| 0
| vs Australia
| 2013-2023
| 25
| 24
| 205.4
| 9
| 1248
| 39
| 5/51
| 32
| 6.06
| 31.6
| 1
| 1
| vs Bangladesh
| 2014-2023
| 5
| 5
| 38
| 3
| 187
| 9
| 4/50
| 20.77
| 5.34
| 23.3
| 1
| 0
| vs England
| 2013-2025
| 17
| 17
| 131.2
| 7
| 669
| 27
| 5/69
| 24.77
| 5.09
| 29.1
| 1
| 1
| vs Ireland
| 2015-2015
| 1
| 1
| 9
| 0
| 41
| 3
| 3/41
| 13.66
| 4.55
| 18
| 0
| 0
| vs Nepal
| 2023-2023
| 1
| 1
| 7
| 0
| 29
| 1
| 1/29
| 29
| 4.14
| 42
| 0
| 0
| vs Netherland
| 2023-2023
| 1
| 1
| 6
| 0
| 41
| 0
| -
| -
| 6.83
| -
| 0
| 0
| vs New Zealand
| 2014-2023
| 14
| 14
| 118
| 7
| 715
| 37
| 7/57
| 19.32
| 6.05
| 19.1
| 1
| 2
| vs Pakistan
| 2013-2015
| 3
| 3
| 28
| 5
| 107
| 5
| 4/35
| 21.4
| 3.82
| 33.6
| 1
| 0
| vs South Africa
| 2013-2023
| 5
| 5
| 40
| 2
| 233
| 13
| 3/48
| 17.92
| 5.82
| 18.4
| 0
| 0
| vs Sri Lanka
| 2013-2023
| 6
| 6
| 47
| 3
| 297
| 11
| 5/18
| 27
| 6.31
| 25.6
| 0
| 1
| vs West Indies
| 2013-2019
| 18
| 18
| 149.3
| 10
| 834
| 37
| 4/16
| 22.54
| 5.57
| 24.2
| 4
| 0
| vs Zimbabwe
| 2013-2015
| 6
| 6
| 53
| 5
| 231
| 9
| 3/48
| 25.66
| 4.35
| 35.3
| 0
| 0
Most ODI wickets overall
While Shami has completed his 200 ODI wickets at a good pace, he is still 43rd on the list of players with the most ODI wickets overall. Sri Lankan legend M Muralidaran leads the list with 534 wickets, while Anil Kumble, with 334 wickets, is the highest-ranked Indian player.
Highest wicket-takers in ODI cricket
| Most wickets in ODI cricket
| Player
| Span
| Mat
| Inns
| Balls
| Overs
| Mdns
| Runs
| Wkts
| BBI
| Ave
| Econ
| SR
| 4
| 5
| M Muralidaran (Asia/ICC/SL)
| 1993-2011
| 350
| 341
| 18811
| 3135.1
| 198
| 12326
| 534
| 7/30
| 23.08
| 3.93
| 35.22
| 15
| 10
| Wasim Akram (PAK)
| 1984-2003
| 356
| 351
| 18186
| 3031
| 237
| 11812
| 502
| 5/15
| 23.52
| 3.89
| 36.22
| 17
| 6
| Waqar Younis (PAK)
| 1989-2003
| 262
| 258
| 12698
| 2116.2
| 143
| 9919
| 416
| 7/36
| 23.84
| 4.68
| 30.52
| 14
| 13
| WPUJC Vaas (Asia/SL)
| 1994-2008
| 322
| 320
| 15775
| 2629.1
| 279
| 11014
| 400
| 8/19
| 27.53
| 4.18
| 39.43
| 9
| 4
| Shahid Afridi (Asia/ICC/PAK)
| 1996-2015
| 398
| 372
| 17670
| 2945
| 76
| 13632
| 395
| 07/12/25
| 34.51
| 4.62
| 44.73
| 4
| 9
| SM Pollock (Afr/ICC/SA)
| 1996-2008
| 303
| 297
| 15712
| 2618.4
| 313
| 9631
| 393
| 6/35
| 24.5
| 3.67
| 39.97
| 12
| 5
| GD McGrath (AUS/ICC)
| 1993-2007
| 250
| 248
| 12970
| 2161.4
| 279
| 8391
| 381
| 7/15
| 22.02
| 3.88
| 34.04
| 9
| 7
| B Lee (AUS)
| 2000-2012
| 221
| 217
| 11185
| 1864.1
| 141
| 8877
| 380
| 5/22
| 23.36
| 4.76
| 29.43
| 14
| 9
| SL Malinga (SL)
| 2004-2019
| 226
| 220
| 10936
| 1822.4
| 103
| 9760
| 338
| 6/38
| 28.87
| 5.35
| 32.35
| 11
| 8
| A Kumble (Asia/IND)
| 1990-2007
| 271
| 265
| 14496
| 2416
| 109
| 10412
| 337
| 06/12/25
| 30.89
| 4.3
| 43.01
| 8
| 2
| ST Jayasuriya (Asia/SL)
| 1989-2011
| 445
| 368
| 14874
| 2479
| 45
| 11871
| 323
| 6/29
| 36.75
| 4.78
| 46.04
| 8
| 4
| Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
| 2006-2023
| 247
| 241
| 12575
| 2095.5
| 101
| 9360
| 317
| 5/29
| 29.52
| 4.46
| 39.66
| 10
| 4
| J Srinath (IND)
| 1991-2003
| 229
| 227
| 11935
| 1989.1
| 137
| 8847
| 315
| 5/23
| 28.08
| 4.44
| 37.88
| 7
| 3
| DL Vettori (ICC/NZ)
| 1997-2015
| 295
| 277
| 14060
| 2343.2
| 99
| 9674
| 305
| 05/07/25
| 31.71
| 4.12 <