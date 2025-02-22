Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / What is the highest successful run chase in the Champions Trophy history?

What is the highest successful run chase in the Champions Trophy history?

As of February 2025, England holds the record for the highest successful run chase in ICC Champions Trophy history.

Champions Trophy
Champions Trophy
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 10:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The ICC Champions Trophy stands as one of cricket’s premier tournaments, held every four years by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The 2025 edition is scheduled to begin on February 19, 2025, with the grand finale taking place on March 9, 2025. A total of eight teams will compete in the event, with the coveted title up for grabs.
  What is the highest successful run chase in ICC Champions Trophy history?
 
As of February 2025, Australia holds the record for the highest successful run chase in ICC Champions Trophy history. In the 2025 edition, they successfully chased down a daunting target of 352 runs, finishing with a total of 356/5 to defeat England.    
Highest successfull run chases in Champions Trophy
Date Teams Score Overs Target Opponents Ground
Feb, 22, 2025 Australia 356/5 47.3 352 England Gaddafi Stadium
June 1, 2017 England 308/2 47.2 306 Bangladesh The Oval
June 13, 2013 Sri Lanka 297/3 47.1 294 England The Oval
October 25, 1998 South Africa 283/4 46.4 282 England Dhaka
October 28, 2006 England 276/7 48.3 273 West Indies Ahmedabad
September 22, 2002 India 271/2 39.3 270 England Colombo (RPS)
October 15, 2000 New Zealand 265/6 49.4 265 India Nairobi (Gym)
September 21, 2004 England 262/4 46.3 260 Australia Birmingham
October 24, 1998 New Zealand 260/5 50 259 Zimbabwe Dhaka
November 2, 2006 West Indies 262/4 44 259 South Africa Jaipur
October 2, 2009 Australia 258/1 41.5 258 England Centurion
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Champions Trophy: India vs Pakistan doesn't change anything - Shubman Gill

Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

PCB embarrassed after Indian national anthem played during AUS vs ENG match

Advertisers pay big bucks for slot during India-Pak Champions Trophy clash

Champions Trophy, ENG vs AUS: What will be Australia's playing 11 today?

Topics :ICC Champions TrophyCricketEngland cricket team

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story