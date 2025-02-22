Virat needs to play with relaxed mind against Pakistan, says Manjrekar

One of cricket’s greatest rivalries is set to unfold as India takes on Pakistan in a high-pressure International Cricket Council Champions Trophy 2025 encounter in Dubai With India aiming to secure a semifinal berth and Pakistan fighting to remain in the tournament, the stakes are high. India enters the match with confidence after a dominant win over Bangladesh, while Pakistan is under pressure following a disappointing loss to New Zealand. Before the match, cricket experts Sanjay Manjrekar and Wahab Riaz addressed the media via the JioHotstar press room, discussing key aspects of the India-Pakistan clash and the players who could change the game for their teams.

Manjrekar urges Kohli to stay mentally calm

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar advised Virat Kohli to avoid overthinking and unnecessary pressure ahead of India’s crucial match against Pakistan. He noted that Kohli, who has recently struggled against spin, arrived early for practice and spent extra time in the nets facing spinners. Manjrekar observed that a player slightly out of form tends to overanalyse and overpractise. He suggested that Kohli’s challenge was more mental than technical and advised him to enter the game with a relaxed mindset rather than trying too hard to correct his game.

Pant’s exclusion a difficult situation

Discussing India’s wicketkeeping options, Manjrekar said KL Rahul’s form kept Rishabh Pant out of the playing XI. He described Pant as a rare talent but admitted that as long as Rahul continued to contribute, Pant would likely remain on the sidelines. He termed it a difficult situation for Pant, maintaining that India’s current team balance would not allow drastic changes unless conditions required it.

India strong favourites, Pakistan needs major improvements Assessing the upcoming match, Manjrekar expressed confidence in India’s strength but believed Pakistan needed a major turnaround. He felt Pakistan’s bowling attack, especially their spinners, had not performed well so far and noted that Shaheen Afridi needed to elevate his game. According to him, Pakistan had to improve significantly in all departments if they wanted to challenge India. Manjrekar also lauded Shubman Gill’s brilliant century against Bangladesh, predicting that the young opener had the potential to be the player of the tournament given his current form.

Wahab Riaz hopeful for Pakistan's comeback

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz expressed optimism that Pakistan could recover despite their disappointing loss to New Zealand. He believed a victory against India could turn the tournament around and offer an ideal platform for the team to showcase its best cricket. Riaz emphasised the importance of staying focused and handling pressure, stating that the team which manages this will emerge victorious. He also noted that Pakistan’s lack of one-day international (ODI) matches in recent months had affected its consistency, though he hoped they could rise to the occasion.