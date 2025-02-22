Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Virat needs to play with relaxed mind against Pakistan, says Manjrekar

Virat needs to play with relaxed mind against Pakistan, says Manjrekar

Wahab Riaz believes Shami can leak runs if put under pressure early

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli (Pic: Sportspicz for BCCI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 7:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
One of cricket’s greatest rivalries is set to unfold as India takes on Pakistan in a high-pressure International Cricket Council Champions Trophy 2025 encounter in Dubai
 
With India aiming to secure a semifinal berth and Pakistan fighting to remain in the tournament, the stakes are high. India enters the match with confidence after a dominant win over Bangladesh, while Pakistan is under pressure following a disappointing loss to New Zealand.
 
Before the match, cricket experts Sanjay Manjrekar and Wahab Riaz addressed the media via the JioHotstar press room, discussing key aspects of the India-Pakistan clash and the players who could change the game for their teams.
 
Manjrekar urges Kohli to stay mentally calm
 
Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar advised Virat Kohli to avoid overthinking and unnecessary pressure ahead of India’s crucial match against Pakistan. He noted that Kohli, who has recently struggled against spin, arrived early for practice and spent extra time in the nets facing spinners. Manjrekar observed that a player slightly out of form tends to overanalyse and overpractise. He suggested that Kohli’s challenge was more mental than technical and advised him to enter the game with a relaxed mindset rather than trying too hard to correct his game.
 
Pant’s exclusion a difficult situation
 
Discussing India’s wicketkeeping options, Manjrekar said KL Rahul’s form kept Rishabh Pant out of the playing XI. He described Pant as a rare talent but admitted that as long as Rahul continued to contribute, Pant would likely remain on the sidelines. He termed it a difficult situation for Pant, maintaining that India’s current team balance would not allow drastic changes unless conditions required it.

Also Read

Champions Trophy: Will Rishabh Pant be available for India vs Pakistan tie?

Champions Trophy: India vs Pakistan doesn't change anything - Shubman Gill

Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

PCB embarrassed after Indian national anthem played during AUS vs ENG match

Gavaskar urges Kohli to change his batting approach before IND vs PAK in CT

   
India strong favourites, Pakistan needs major improvements
 
Assessing the upcoming match, Manjrekar expressed confidence in India’s strength but believed Pakistan needed a major turnaround. He felt Pakistan’s bowling attack, especially their spinners, had not performed well so far and noted that Shaheen Afridi needed to elevate his game. According to him, Pakistan had to improve significantly in all departments if they wanted to challenge India. Manjrekar also lauded Shubman Gill’s brilliant century against Bangladesh, predicting that the young opener had the potential to be the player of the tournament given his current form.
 
Wahab Riaz hopeful for Pakistan's comeback
 
Former Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz expressed optimism that Pakistan could recover despite their disappointing loss to New Zealand. He believed a victory against India could turn the tournament around and offer an ideal platform for the team to showcase its best cricket. Riaz emphasised the importance of staying focused and handling pressure, stating that the team which manages this will emerge victorious. He also noted that Pakistan’s lack of one-day international (ODI) matches in recent months had affected its consistency, though he hoped they could rise to the occasion.
 
Shami a key bowler but can be expensive
 
Riaz also analysed India’s bowling attack, recognising Mohammed Shami as one of India’s best pacers in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. However, he noted that although Shami had been a match-winner in one-day internationals (ODIs), he had also been expensive at times. He concluded that major tournaments such as the Champions Trophy provide the perfect stage for players to shine, adding that whoever steps up in high-pressure moments will make the difference in this much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AUS vs ENG LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: England removes Head and Smith in quick succession

Ben Duckett scores highest individual score in Champions Trophy

Advertisers pay big bucks for slot during India-Pak Champions Trophy clash

Champions Trophy, ENG vs AUS: What will be Australia's playing 11 today?

Champions Trophy: AUS vs ENG head-to-head records in 50-over ICC events

Topics :Rishabh PantVirat KohliIndia vs PakistanPakistan cricket teamIndia cricket teamICC Champions TrophyMohammed Shami

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story