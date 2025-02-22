Champions Trophy points table Group B: England and Australia position

The first round of matches in Group B of the ICC Champions Trophy is done and dusted as of Saturday, February 22. After two matches, South Africa is leading the standings following their huge 107-run win over Afghanistan on Friday, as the big margin of victory earned them a net run rate of +2.140, while Afghanistan, with -2.140, trails at the bottom of the table.

The second spot on the points table belongs to Australia, who beat England in a thrilling match in Lahore chasing down the biggest total in ICC Champions Trophy. While England also have no points to show on the points table, they rank third due to their superior net run rate over the debutant Afghanistan

Group A will take centre stage for the next two days before Group B action resumes with a match between Australia and South Africa on Tuesday, February 25.

Champions Trophy 2025 points table: Group B team rankings

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table Group B Teams Matches Played Won Lost No result Points Net run rate South Africa 1 1 0 0 2 +2.14 Australia 1 1 0 0 2 0 England 1 0 1 0 2 0 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 -2.14

Champions Trophy 2025 Group B full schedule