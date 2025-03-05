Champions Trophy: Kane Williamson hits 15th ODI hundred in semis tie vs SA

New Zealand batters are having a field day against South Africa in the semi-final clash in the ICC Champions Trophy as Kane Williamson became the second Kiwi batter to complete his century at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on March 5.

Control % at the time of reaching 100 in CT 2025 Player Opponent Location Balls Faced % Shubman Gill Bangladesh Dubai 125 94.60% Virat Kohli Pakistan Dubai 111 92.20% Joe Root Afghanistan Lahore 98 92.00% Kane Williamson South Africa Lahore 91 91.40% ALSO READ: Champions Trophy: Rachin Ravindra scores 5th ODI ton against South Africa Williamson completed his 15th ODI hundred on the day within 91 deliveries as he showed some brilliant shot selection across the field against the Protea bowlers. Stitching up a 164-run partnership with opener Rachin Ravindra, Williamson continued to bat for the Kiwis and steered them towards a strong total in the final four clash.

For New Zealand, it is a good sight to see their top-order performing day in and day out against the best bowling attacks in the marquee tournament.

The former NZ skipper soon lost his wicket as Mulder got him at 102 runs.