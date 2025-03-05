Champions Trophy: Kane Williamson hits 15th ODI hundred in semis tie vs SA

New Zealand batters are having a field day against South Africa in the semi-final clash in the ICC Champions Trophy as Kane Williamson became the second Kiwi batter to complete his century at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on March 5.
Williamson completed his 15th ODI hundred on the day within 91 deliveries as he showed some brilliant shot selection across the field against the Protea bowlers. Stitching up a 164-run partnership with opener Rachin Ravindra, Williamson continued to bat for the Kiwis and steered them towards a strong total in the final four clash.