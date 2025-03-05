Steve Smith bids farewell to ODI cricket after Champions Trophy exit

Australia’s veteran batter Steve Smith has announced his retirement from One Day International (ODI) cricket following his team’s semi-final clash against India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 . The 34-year-old, who was Australia’s top scorer in the match, shared the decision with his teammates after the game, marking the end of an illustrious ODI career spanning more than a decade.

Despite stepping away from the 50-over format, Smith will continue to play Test and T20 cricket, ensuring his presence in the Australian squad for the foreseeable future.

A remarkable transformation: From all-rounder to batting pillar

Smith’s ODI journey began in 2010 against the West Indies, where he was initially introduced as a leg-spinning all-rounder. Over time, he evolved into one of the most technically refined and dependable batters in world cricket.

Across 170 ODIs, Smith accumulated 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28, including 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries. While his bowling role diminished over the years, he still managed to take 28 wickets at an average of 34.67, demonstrating his versatility.

His ability to absorb pressure and deliver in crunch situations made him an essential part of Australia’s middle order, ensuring his impact in many crucial encounters.

Glorious Career: World Cup Triumphs and Individual Accolades

Smith played a pivotal role in Australia’s 2015 and 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup victories, cementing his legacy as one of the finest ODI cricketers of his era. His performances in 2015, in particular, were instrumental in securing the title on home soil.

His excellence in the format earned him numerous individual accolades, including:

Australian Men’s ODI Player of the Year (2015, 2021)

Selection in the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year (2015)

These achievements underscored his consistency and ability to shine on the biggest stage.

Smith Reflects on Retirement Decision

Reflecting on his ODI retirement, Smith expressed gratitude for the journey and the memorable experiences he had along the way.

“It has been an incredible ride, and I have loved every moment of it. Winning two World Cups was a huge highlight, along with playing alongside some fantastic teammates.”

Smith also pointed out that his decision was driven by a desire to allow younger players to prepare for the 2027 World Cup, ensuring a smooth transition for the Australian team.

However, he made it clear that his focus remains firmly on Test cricket and T20Is, where he believes he still has much to contribute.

"Test cricket remains my priority. I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship Final, the West Indies series, and the home series against England. I still have a lot to give at that level."

Cricket Australia Acknowledges Smith’s Contribution

Cricket Australia Chief Executive Todd Greenberg paid tribute to Smith’s immense contribution to Australian cricket, lauding both his batting prowess and leadership qualities.

“Steve has had a phenomenal ODI career. His ability to accumulate runs in all conditions, coupled with his tactical awareness, has been instrumental in Australia’s success—including two World Cup titles.”

Greenberg also noted that Smith’s continued availability in Test and T20 formats would be a major advantage for the national team.