Champions Trophy: New Zealand full schedule, SWOT Analysis, live streaming

New Zealand enters the Champions Trophy 2025 with a well-balanced squad, blending experience and emerging talent. Set to take place in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 to March 9, the tournament marks the return of the prestigious event after eight years. The Kiwis, known for their resilience in ICC tournaments, will look to end their long-standing quest for a global title.

Under the leadership of Mitchell Santner, New Zealand boasts a solid batting line-up, complemented by a formidable pace attack led by Matt Henry. Their fielding remains among the best in the world, often proving to be a game-changer. However, the team has historically struggled in high-pressure knockout matches, an area they must overcome to go all the way.

ALSO READ: India to Australia: Champions Trophy jersey of all 8 teams | IN PICS With promising talents like Will O’Rourke, and Glenn Phillips, the Kiwis have an opportunity to bolster their depth and dominate in conditions that may favour their spin attack. However, inconsistency in death bowling and the absence of an X-factor player who can turn games single-handedly remain concerns.

New Zealand Team Analysis

Strengths:

New Zealand is known for its consistent performances, with key players like Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, and Tom Latham providing stability in the batting order. Their bowling unit is well-rounded, featuring experienced pacer such as Matt Henry, along with a capable spin attack that adds variety. Additionally, the team’s fielding is among the best, often making a crucial difference in close matches.

Weaknesses:

Despite their reliability, the team sometimes lacks an X-factor player who can single-handedly change the course of a game. Their death bowling has been a concern, with the inability to contain runs in the final overs proving costly in previous tournaments. And with Lockie Ferguson ruled out of the tournament and a shadow over Rachin Ravindra's fitness, the Kiwis once again start an ICC tournament as underdogs.

Opportunities:

Young players like Will O'Rourke, and Glenn Phillips have a golden opportunity to make a mark on the international stage. The playing conditions in Pakistan and the UAE may also work in their favour, particularly for their spin department.

Threats:

New Zealand has often struggled in knockout matches, where their ability to handle pressure has been tested. The team’s depth could be a potential issue if senior players fail to deliver at crucial moments in the tournament.

New Zealand full schedule for Champions Trophy 2025:

Check Champions Trophy 2025 latest news here Champions Trophy 2025 New Zealand matches date, time, venue Date Matches Stadium Timings 19 Feb Pakistan v New Zealand National Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM IST 24 Feb Bangladesh v New Zealand Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 2:30 PM IST 2 Mar New Zealand v India Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 2:30 PM IST

Champions Trophy 2025 New Zealand matches live telecast and live streaming details

When will New Zealand play their first Champions Trophy 2025 match?

New Zealand will open their campaign against hosts Pakistan on February 19, 2025 at 2:30 PM IST (2 PM Pakistan local time)

When will the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 be played?

The final of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on March 9, 2025.

Where will the live telecast of Champions Trophy 2025 be available in India?

The live telecast of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where will the live streaming of Champions Trophy 2025 be available in India?

The live streaming of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be available on the JioHotstar App and website in India.