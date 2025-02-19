India to Australia: Champions Trophy jersey of all 8 teams | IN PICS

As the much-awaited 9th edition of the Champions Trophy (CT 2025) begins today with the Pakistan vs New Zealand match in Karachi, cricket fans are set to watch a clash between the top eight teams.
Eight teams have been divided into two groups, namely A and B.
Group A comprises India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan while Group B has Afghanistan, Australia, South Africa and England.
While India will play their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai, all the other teams will play in three different venues in Pakistan.
Champions Trophy Jersey of all teams
All eight teams will wear new jerseys for the coveted ICC tournament. One notable difference in the jerseys for ICC tournaments is the absence of the team's title sponsor in the front of the jersey below the team's name due to the governing body's guidelines.
However, India's jersey featuring Pakistan's name sparked controversy, given that India has not travelled to Pakistan due to political tensions.
Pakistan's name on India's jersey for the Champions Trophy 2025 is part of the tournament's official logo.
Let's take a look at the jerseys of all eight teams:
India jersey for Champions Trophy
Virat Kohli in India's new jersey for Champions Trophy 2025
Australia jersey for Champions Trophy
Yet to be revealed
Australia squad for Champions Trophy: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.
Afghanistan jersey for Champions Trophy
Rashid Khan in Afghanistan's new jersey for Champions Trophy 2025
England jersey for Champions Trophy
NOT REVEALED YET England squad for Champions Trophy: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood
New Zealand jersey for Champions Trophy
Kane Williamson in New Zealand's new jersey for Champions Trophy 2025
South Africa jersey for Champions Trophy
NOT REVEALED YET South Africa squad for Champions Trophy: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka
Pakistan jersey for Champions Trophy
Babar Azam in Pakistan's new jersey for Champions Trophy 2025
Mustafizur Rahman in Bangladesh's new jersey for Champions Trophy 2025