Champions Trophy semifinal: India vs Australia head-to-head in ICC events

IND vs AUS head-to-head: The Champions Trophy has seen India and Australia cross swords four times before, with India winning two and losing one of those encounters.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 1:26 PM IST
The countdown is on for a high-octane semi-final clash between India and Australia, but both teams walk into battle missing some of their biggest names. With marquee players absent, the contest is set to be a test of adaptability, depth, and tactical supremacy.
 
Australia without its warriors, India without its spearhead
  Australia enters the knockout without some of its most decorated warriors—Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis—all players who have been instrumental in past glories. Meanwhile, India, though boasting a near-full-strength squad, is missing its pace enforcer Jasprit Bumrah, a void that could have tilted the contest.
 

India vs Australia: ODI rivalry at a glance

  • Overall record (151 ODIs)
  • Australia wins: 84
  • India wins: 57
  • No result: 10
Yet, India has turned this absence into an advantage, unleashing a spin-dominant attack that has flourished in Dubai’s conditions. Australia, on the other hand, finds itself searching for solutions—its reliance on part-time options could prove risky against a batting lineup that features Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Hardik Pandya. 

Rohit dismisses unfair advantage claims, calls Dubai wicket a challenge

 

Travis Head: The game-changer in waiting

  If there is one player who could single-handedly shift the balance, it is Travis Head. The explosive left-hander has haunted India in ICC tournaments, playing defining innings when it mattered most. Whether Australia falters or fights could depend on how Head navigates the challenge at the top of the order.
 

In ICC ODI World Cups (14 matches)

  • Australia wins: 9
  • India wins: 5
A storied rivalry revisited
  The Champions Trophy has seen India and Australia cross swords four times before, with India winning two and losing one of those encounters. However, the two sides have not faced each other in the tournament since their rain-affected 2009 clash in Centurion.
 

In ICC Champions Trophy

  India leads 2-1 in four encounters, with one No Result. 

- 1998: India won by 44 runs (Dhaka)

- 2000: India won by 20 runs (Nairobi) 

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

