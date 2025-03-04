Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy semis: IND vs AUS pitch report, Dubai Stadium key stats

Champions Trophy semis: IND vs AUS pitch report, Dubai Stadium key stats

India vs Australia semifinal toss prediction: Out of 61 games played at Dubai International Stadium, teams winning the toss have emerged victorious just 29 times.

India vs Australia toss stats at Dubai International Stadium today

India vs Australia toss stats at Dubai International Stadium today

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The stage is set for a high-voltage encounter as cricketing giants India and Australia face off in the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. With a place in Sunday’s final on the line, both teams will be eager to assert their dominance in yet another chapter of their storied rivalry.
 
A battle of history, form, and redemption
  Knockout games in ICC tournaments always bring an extra layer of drama, and this clash promises nothing less. India, still carrying memories of the heartbreak in 2023, will be eager to settle scores. Adding to the narrative is their recent Border-Gavaskar series experience in Australia, which could provide extra motivation.
 
 
Australia’s big-match temperament
  If history has proven anything, it is Australia’s remarkable ability to step up on the grandest stage. Even in the absence of key players, they have consistently found ways to deliver in crunch moments, making them formidable opponents. 

Also Read

India vs Australia Playing 11 prediction

Champions Trophy Semis 1: IND vs AUS Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Rohit Sharma

Rohit dismisses unfair advantage claims, calls Dubai wicket a challenge

Rohit sharma, rohit

IND vs AUS semi-final: Rohit Sharma downplays expectations on India

Rohit Sharma

IND vs AUS semis preview: India look to spin a new tale in ICC knockouts

Axar Patel

Champions Trophy: Axar finds 'self-belief' in his journey as an all-rounder

 
With both teams ready to leave it all on the field, Dubai is set to witness another epic chapter in one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries. Lets take how the ground conditions in Dubai could affect the result of IND vs AUS match today.
 
Dubai pitch report: India vs Australia semifinal today
 
As India gears up for the semi-final, the pitch at the Dubai International Stadium will be a familiar one—it is the same surface used during their group-stage clash against Pakistan on February 23. The wicket has so far behaved consistently across India's previous matches, including their encounters against Bangladesh and New Zealand. 
 
Spin-friendly conditions in second innings
 
A striking trend has emerged from the three matches played on this track—spinners have found it harder to make an impact in the first innings, averaging 42.22 runs per wicket while conceding at 4.81 runs per over. However, in the second innings, the equation has flipped, with spinners averaging a significantly lower 24.76 and maintaining an economy rate of just 4.18.
 
With the pitch showing signs of slowing down over 100 overs and dew unlikely to play a major role at this time of year, the captain winning the toss may be inclined to bat first, looking to take advantage of relatively easier batting conditions upfront before spin becomes a bigger factor later.
 
Weather forecast: Warm and sunny in Dubai
 
Players can expect clear skies and warm conditions, with temperatures peaking at 29 degrees Celsius. With the weather posing no disruptions, all eyes will be on how teams adapt their strategies to the conditions on offer. 
 
India vs Australia semifinal: What to do after winning the toss?
 
Out of 61 games played at Dubai International Stadium, teams winning the toss have emerged victorious just 29 times. 
 
Dubai International Stadium Stats 
  • Matches played: 61
  • Matches won batting 1st: 23
  • Matches won bowling 1st: 36
  • Average 1st innings score: 219
  • Average 2nd innings score: 193
Highest team totals in Dubai cricket stadium (ODIs)
Team Score Opposition  Date
England 355/5 Pakistan 20-Nov-15
Australia 327/7 Pakistan 31-Mar-19
South Africa 317/5 Pakistan 08-Nov-10
Pakistan 307/7 Australia 31-Mar-19
Pakistan 292/6 Sri Lanka 13-Oct-17
Sri Lanka 287/8 Pakistan 20-Dec-13
Scotland 287/5 P.N.G. 13-Apr-22
India 285/7 Hong Kong 18-Sep-18
Pakistan 284/4 Sri Lanka 20-Dec-13
Scotland 284/3 P.N.G. 09-Apr-22
Pakistan 279/8 New Zealand 11-Nov-18
Australia 277/7 Pakistan 29-Mar-19
Oman 277/8 P.N.G. 16-Apr-22
   

More From This Section

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma fat-shaming controversy: Who said what? All you need to know

New Zealand cricket team

India's familiarity with conditions gave spinners the edge over us: Henry

Adam Zampa vs Virat Kohli

India vs Australia semis: Kohli vs Zampa to take centre stage on March 4

Varun Chakaravarthy

He has got something different: Rohit on Varun Chakaravarthy selection

Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy becomes fastest Indian to claim a five-fer in ODIs

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy Champions Trophy India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEDelhi Air Quality TodayOscars 2025 Winner ListTrump Ukraine aid pauseWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon