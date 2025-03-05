Champions Trophy SF 2, SA vs NZ Playing 11: What will be XIs of both teams?

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025, SA vs NZ pitch report, Lahore Stadium's key stats New Zealand will face South Africa in Semi-Final 2 of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, March 5. The Kiwis, known for their tactical approach to the game, finished second in Group A with two wins from three matches, beating Pakistan by 60 runs and Bangladesh by five wickets. Their only defeat came against India by 44 runs. Despite this, they are focused on the upcoming semi-final. In the Pakistan Tri-Nation Series held prior to the Champions Trophy, New Zealand defeated South Africa by six wickets at the same venue.

South Africa made it to the semi-finals with two wins and a no-result against Australia, finishing with five points. However, they are dealing with injury issues, as Aiden Markram was ruled out with a hamstring injury, and George Linde has been called up as cover.

New Zealand Playing 11 vs South Africa today: Consistent performers ready to take the field

New Zealand have been consistent in ODIs in the recent time and have only lost against Champions Trophy finalists India in the run-up to the semi-final. Their balanced eleven has everything a team needs to win on the day. The batting line-up featuring Williamson and Glenn Phillips will be complemented by the bowling attack featuring pacers like Matt Henry and a spin maestro like Mitchell Santner.

New Zealand Playing 11 (probables): Will Young, Rachin Ravindra/Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke

New Zealand squad for Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Jacob Duffy, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Nathan Smith

South Africa Playing 11 for semifinal: Temba Bavuma to return to the fold?

While South Africa played their final group B game against England in the absence of their skipper Temba Bavuma and opener Tony de Zorzi, both players will be able to return to the eleven in time after illness and boost the playing 11 in the all-important final four clash as well.

The Proteas also have a balanced side at their disposal with heavy hitters like Heinrich Klaasen to variety of bowling attack featuring the likes of Ngidi, Rabada among others.

South Africa Playing 11 (probables): Temba Bavuma (capt), Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

South Africa squad for Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal: Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Aiden Markram(c), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Temba Bavuma, Corbin Bosch, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Tony de Zorzi