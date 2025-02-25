Champions Trophy AUS vs SA: Pitch report, key stats of Rawalpindi Stadium

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025: AUS vs SA playing 11, live match time, streaming Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is ready to host the match number seven of the ICC Champions Trophy between Australia and South Africa on Tuesday, February 25. This Group B match will be a crucial game in terms of the semifinal race, as both Australia and South Africa have won their previous games against England and Afghanistan, respectively, which means that whoever wins this game will take one step forward toward the knock-out stage, while the losing side will then have to play their last group stage game in a must-win situation.

Australia will be favourites to win the game, given their performance in the last game, but South Africa have spent more time in Pakistan, as they also took part in an ODI tri-series here with Pakistan and New Zealand before the start of the Champions Trophy, which means they are a little more upfront with the conditions than the Aussies. That might help them keep their unbeaten run in the competition intact.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: Pitch Report for AUS vs SA Champions Trophy Clash

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy S/F: Group A qualified teams, points table and key stats The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a venue that consistently produces high-scoring ODI encounters, making it an exciting ground for limited-overs cricket. The flat pitch offers minimal assistance to bowlers, allowing batsmen to play aggressive strokes with confidence. Pacers may find some movement early on, but batting becomes easier as the match progresses. Spinners have an impact in the middle overs, though the surface primarily favors attacking batting. With even bounce and true pace, teams frequently post big totals, leading to thrilling matches. These conditions make Rawalpindi one of the most batting-friendly venues in ODI cricket.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: Key Stats

Since its inauguration in 1992, the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has witnessed several remarkable One Day International (ODI) performances. The venue has hosted 27 ODIs, with teams batting second winning 15 times, while teams setting a target have won on 11 occasions, indicating a slight edge for chasing sides.

Among individual records, Pakistan’s Saqlain Mushtaq holds the best bowling figures at the stadium, having taken 5 wickets for just 20 runs against England. Meanwhile, in batting, South Africa’s Gary Kirsten registered the highest individual score at the venue with an unbeaten 188 against the UAE.

When it comes to team totals, Pakistan’s 337 for 3 against New Zealand remains the highest at the stadium, showcasing its potential for big scores. In contrast, Zimbabwe’s 104 against Sri Lanka is the lowest, emphasizing the pitch's challenges for batting under certain conditions.

Highest team totals in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (ODIs)