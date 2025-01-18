Champions Trophy 2025: Will Bumrah be ready in time? Jaiswal to open?

The much-anticipated squad announcement for India’s 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy is eagerly awaited by fans. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar are scheduled to attend a press conference regarding the same at the BCCI headquarters in Wankhede. However, before the announcement, there are multiple questions the BCCI selection committee needs to answer in their meetings, with fitness concerns regarding Bumrah, Shami, and Kuldeep among the priority topics.

Bumrah and Shami debate

Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the Champions Trophy is in doubt following back issues that led to his early exit from the Sydney Test. Despite reports that he underwent scans, the extent of his injury remains unclear. There has been no official update on whether Bumrah has undergone rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). India’s first match is on February 20 against Bangladesh, but Bumrah’s fitness is crucial. If his injury is not serious, he might be included with the condition that he plays in the ODI series against England to prove his readiness. If the injury is more severe, the selectors might take a cautious approach and leave him out of the squad.

Allrounders: Balancing batting and bowling depth Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami, who hasn’t played an international match since the 2023 World Cup final, is set to return to the Indian squad for the T20 series against England. His return marks the end of a long recovery after ankle surgery, followed by knee issues that delayed his comeback. Recently cleared by the NCA, Shami played in domestic tournaments like the Vijay Hazare Trophy, showcasing his fitness. The upcoming series provides a chance for Shami to sharpen his match fitness, and he could play a key role in the Champions Trophy if Bumrah is unavailable.

India is likely to include a mix of seam and spin allrounders to increase their batting depth. Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel are expected to be central figures, offering both bowling and batting support. Other emerging allrounders such as Nitish Kumar Reddy, Riyan Parag, Tilak Varma, and Shivam Dube also offer options, though their lack of ODI experience could raise concerns. By including allrounders, India would add flexibility to their squad, ensuring they have depth for various match scenarios.

Other injury concerns

Another big injury concern for India is Kuldeep Yadav, whose injury has kept him out of competitive cricket since October last year following hernia surgery. After impressing during India's World Cup campaign, his return to fitness is critical for India's spin options. There are concerns over the timing of his surgery, especially with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy approaching. Kuldeep's ability to regain match fitness in time for the England ODIs will be crucial for him to make the Champions Trophy squad. However, the lack of clarity around his fitness could leave him on the edge of selection.

Opener’s debate

Yashasvi Jaiswal's stellar form in 2024, where he scored over 1,700 runs, has made him a contender for the Champions Trophy. His remarkable performance, including a game-changing 161 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has placed him in the spotlight. However, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill established as India’s top-order openers, Jaiswal may only be considered as a backup. While his recent form makes him a promising prospect, the current success of the opening pair may limit his chances of making the squad.

The wicketkeeper dilemma

KL Rahul is expected to retain his role as India’s primary wicketkeeper for the Champions Trophy, given his performances during the 2023 World Cup. His ability to contribute both as a batter and wicketkeeper in challenging conditions gives him an edge. However, the second wicketkeeper spot remains a point of debate, with Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, and Dhruv Jurel all in contention. Pant, who was India’s regular keeper before his accident, could still be considered due to his left-handed batting. However, Rahul’s consistent performances might make him the first choice, leaving Pant’s place in the squad uncertain.