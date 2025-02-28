Friday, February 28, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa, Afghanistan SF qualification scenarios

Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa, Afghanistan SF qualification scenarios

Afghanistan face an almost impossible path to the semi-finals, needing one hell of a result to overturn their Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.99.

How Afghanistan can qualify for semifinal at Champions Trophy 2025., (Pic Credit: ACB Media)

Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Australia qualified for the semifinal of Champions Trophy 2025 from Group B after their match against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.  
Afghanistan face an almost impossible path to the semi-finals, needing one hell of a result to overturn their Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.99.
 
For Afghanistan to qualify, South Africa must lose to England by at least 207 runs while chasing a target of 301—an unrealistic equation that leaves their fate hanging by a thread.
 
On the other hand, a South Africa victory would see them top Group B, pushing Australia to second place and sealing Afghanistan’s elimination. As things stand, the numbers are heavily stacked against them.   
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table
Group B
Teams M W L NR PT NRR
South Africa 2 1 0 1 3 2.14
Australia 2 1 0 1 3 0.475
Afghanistan 2 1 1 0 2 -0.99
England 2 0 2 0 0 -0.305
   AFG vs AUS  

Why Australia vs Afghanistan was abandoned? 

 
While most of the water pools have been cleared, certain soggy patches remain on the surface, posing a challenge for the groundstaff. 
The bowling run-ups at the College End are of particular concern, as groundstaff were late to cover the area due to the sudden intensification of rain. This delay has left the strip noticeably wet, making it unsafe for bowlers. 
In an effort to speed up the drying process, the ground crew is using foam to absorb moisture from the top surface, while the super sopper continues to work across the outfield. The wait for a restart hinges on how quickly these damp spots can be addressed.  Australia’s Path to the Knockouts
 
If points are shared in Australia's upcoming game, they will move up to four points and secure their spot in the semi-finals.
A win would further cement their place at the top of the group.
  South Africa’s Fate Tied to England Result
     If South Africa beat England, they will top the group with five points.
  However, if England win, then South Africa and Afghanistan will both finish on three points, bringing NRR into play.
  Afghanistan’s Slim Qualification Hopes
   With an NRR of -0.99, Afghanistan face near-impossible odds of progressing.
  • They will only qualify if South Africa lose by at least 207 runs while chasing a 301-run target—an extremely unlikely scenario.
  • Any other result would mean Afghanistan’s elimination from the tournament.
With Australia in the driver’s seat and South Africa needing a win to avoid NRR complications, the final group-stage matches promise high drama and intense competition. 

Champions Trophy: Afghanistan vs Australia full scorecard

 
Australia Inning
109-1 (12.5 ov) CRR:8.49 - Match halted due to wet outfield
Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR
Matthew Short c G Naib b A Omarzai 20 15 3 1 133.33
Travis Head Not out 59 40 9 1 147.5
Steven Smith (C) Not out 19 22 2 0 86.36
Extras 11 (b 0, Ib 8, w 3, nb 0, p 0)
Total 109 (1 wkts, 12.5 Ov)
Bowler Over Maiden Runs Wickets Wide Economy
Azmatullah Omarzai 5 0 43 1 0 8.6
Fazalhaq Farooqi 3 0 32 0 2 10.67
Mohammad Nabi 3 0 13 0 0 4.33
Noor Ahmad 1.5 0 13 0 0 7.09
 
Afghanistan Inning
273-10 (50 ov) CRR:5.46
Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK) b SH Johnson 0 5 0 0 0
Ibrahim Zadran c M Labuschagne b A Zampa 22 28 2 0 78.57
Sediqullah Atal c S Smith b SH Johnson 85 95 6 3 89.47
Rahmat Shah c J Inglis b G Maxwell 12 21 1 0 57.14
Hashmatullah Shahidi (C) c M Labuschagne b A Zampa 20 49 1 0 40.82
Azmatullah Omarzai c A Carey b BJ Dwarshuis 67 63 1 5 106.35
Mohammad Nabi runout (SH Johnson / J Inglis) 1 1 0 0 100
Gulbadin Naib c J Inglis b N Ellis 4 12 0 0 33.33
Rashid Khan c G Maxwell b BJ Dwarshuis 19 17 2 0 111.76
Noor Ahmad c J Inglis b BJ Dwarshuis 6 8 0 0 75
Fazalhaq Farooqi Not out 0 1 0 0 0
Extras 37 (b 5, Ib 15, w 17, nb 0, p 0)
Total 273 (10 wkts, 50 Ov)
Bowler Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Wide Economy
Spencer Johnson 10 0 49 2 6 4.9
Ben Dwarshuis 9 0 47 3 2 5.22
Nathan Ellis 10 0 60 1 1 6
Glenn Maxwell 6 1 28 1 1 4.67
Adam Zampa 8 0 48 2 0 6
Matthew Short 7 0 21 0 1 3
 

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

