ENG vs AFG live streaming: Where to watch today's Champions Trophy match?

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi opted to bat first against England in a must-win Champions Trophy match for both teams at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. England have made just one change, bringing Jamie Overton in place of injured Brydon Carse, while Afghanistan remained unchanged. Playing 11 of both teams England: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(capt), Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Afghanistan’s first match against South Africa ended in a heavy 107-run loss. However, Rahmat Shah’s solid 90-run knock gave the Afghan side a glimmer of hope amidst the defeat.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy S/F: Group A qualified teams, points table and key stats On the other hand, England's opening game against Australia saw them put up a spirited effort, with Ben Duckett’s brilliant 165-run performance being the standout contribution in their fight. However, they failed to defend their 350+ total against the Aussies on the night.

All Details Regarding England versus Afghanistan Match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Global Broadcast Guide for England versus Afghanistan Champions Trophy Match in Lahore