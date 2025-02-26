ENG vs AFG live streaming: Where to watch today's Champions Trophy match?
The two sides have had similar experiences in Group B, with both suffering defeats in their opening matches.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi opted to bat first against England in a must-win Champions Trophy match for both teams at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.
England have made just one change, bringing Jamie Overton in place of injured Brydon Carse, while Afghanistan remained unchanged.
Playing 11 of both teams
England: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(capt), Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Afghanistan’s first match against South Africa ended in a heavy 107-run loss. However, Rahmat Shah’s solid 90-run knock gave the Afghan side a glimmer of hope amidst the defeat.
All Details Regarding England versus Afghanistan Match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025
When will the match between England and Afghanistan take place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?
The match between England and Afghanistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place on Wednesday, February 26.
What is the venue for the England versus Afghanistan match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?
The match between England and Afghanistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be held at the Gadaffi Stadium on February 26.
What time will the toss take place for the England versus Afghanistan match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 26?
The toss for the match between England and Afghanistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at 2 PM IST.
When will the match between England and Afghanistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 begin on February 26?
The match between England and Afghanistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will start at 2:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between England and Afghanistan in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between England and Afghanistan.
Where to watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between England and Afghanistan in India?
Jio Hotstar in India will stream the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between England and Afghanistan on their app and website.
Global Broadcast Guide for England versus Afghanistan Champions Trophy Match in Lahore
| Country/Region
| Online Streaming
| TV Broadcast
| India
| Jio Hotstar
| JioStar (Star & Network 18)
| Pakistan
| Myco, Tamasha app
| PTV, Ten Sports
| UAE & MENA
| STARZPLAY
| CricLife Max, CricLife Max2
| United Kingdom
| SkyGO, NOW, Sky Sports App
| Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event, Action
| USA & Canada
| Willow by Cricbuzz app
| WillowTV
| Caribbean
| ESPN Play Caribbean app
| ESPNCaribbean
| Australia
| PrimeVideo (with Hindi commentary option)
| PrimeVideo
| New Zealand
| Now, SkyGo apps
| Sky Sport NZ
| South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa
| SuperSport App
| SuperSport
| Bangladesh
| Toffee app
| Nagorik TV, T Sports
| Afghanistan
| No official streaming option
| ATN
| Sri Lanka
| Sirasa
| Maharaja TV, TV1 on Linear