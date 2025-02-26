Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ENG vs AFG live streaming: Where to watch today's Champions Trophy match?

The two sides have had similar experiences in Group B, with both suffering defeats in their opening matches.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 2:24 PM IST
Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi opted to bat first against England in a must-win Champions Trophy match for both teams at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.
 
England have made just one change, bringing Jamie Overton in place of injured Brydon Carse, while Afghanistan remained unchanged.
 
Playing 11 of both teams
 
England: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(capt), Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
 
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Afghanistan’s first match against South Africa ended in a heavy 107-run loss. However, Rahmat Shah’s solid 90-run knock gave the Afghan side a glimmer of hope amidst the defeat.
 
On the other hand, England's opening game against Australia saw them put up a spirited effort, with Ben Duckett’s brilliant 165-run performance being the standout contribution in their fight. However, they failed to defend their 350+ total against the Aussies on the night.  ALSO READ: Champions Trophy S/F: Group A qualified teams, points table and key stats
 

All Details Regarding England versus Afghanistan Match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

 
When will the match between England and Afghanistan take place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?
 
The match between England and Afghanistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place on Wednesday, February 26.
 
What is the venue for the England versus Afghanistan match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?
 
The match between England and Afghanistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be held at the Gadaffi Stadium on February 26.
 
What time will the toss take place for the England versus Afghanistan match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 26?
 
The toss for the match between England and Afghanistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at 2 PM IST.
 
When will the match between England and Afghanistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 begin on February 26?
 
The match between England and Afghanistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will start at 2:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between England and Afghanistan in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between England and Afghanistan.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between England and Afghanistan in India?
 
Jio Hotstar in India will stream the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between England and Afghanistan on their app and website.
 

Global Broadcast Guide for England versus Afghanistan Champions Trophy Match in Lahore

 
Country/Region Online Streaming TV Broadcast
India Jio Hotstar JioStar (Star & Network 18)
Pakistan Myco, Tamasha app PTV, Ten Sports
UAE & MENA STARZPLAY CricLife Max, CricLife Max2
United Kingdom SkyGO, NOW, Sky Sports App Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event, Action
USA & Canada Willow by Cricbuzz app WillowTV
Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean app ESPNCaribbean
Australia PrimeVideo (with Hindi commentary option) PrimeVideo
New Zealand Now, SkyGo apps Sky Sport NZ
South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport App SuperSport
Bangladesh Toffee app Nagorik TV, T Sports
Afghanistan No official streaming option ATN
Sri Lanka Sirasa Maharaja TV, TV1 on Linear
 
First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

