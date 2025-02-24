Monday, February 24, 2025 | 10:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy S/F: Group A qualified teams, points table and key stats

Champions Trophy S/F: Group A qualified teams, points table and key stats

The four semifinalists will face each other in the two semifinals of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on 4 and 5 March

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 10:24 PM IST
We are only six matches into the group stage of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and we already have two semifinalists from Group A, as New Zealand, with their win over Bangladesh on Monday, have booked their place in the semifinals with two wins in as many games. The Indians have also ensured India’s qualification, as they have four points from the two games they have played so far. This also brings curtains to the semifinal bid of the host and defending champions Pakistan, who will now face Bangladesh in their final group stage match in a battle of pride to walk away with at least two points on the points table.
 
 
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinals: Qualified Teams of Group A
  1. India
  2. New Zealand

Champions Trophy 2025 Points table: Group A team rankings

 
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table
Group A
Teams Matches Played Won Lost No result Points Net run rate
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 4 0.863
India 2 2 0 0 4 0.647
Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 0 -0.443
Pakistan 2 0 2 0 0 -1.087
 
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A: Top run getters

Also Read

NZ knock PAK out

New Zealand beat Bangladesh, knocking Pakistan out of Champions Trophy 2025

Virat Kohli

Champions Trophy: Axar says he wanted Kohli to reach 100 run mark vs PAK

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan belives players should get enough rest between matches to recover

Virat Kohli

Kohli admits struggles with cover drive after century against Pakistan

Shubman Gill

Sanjay Banger hails Shubman Gill as future leader of Indian cricket team

 
Rank Player Team Mat Inns Runs 100 50
1 Tom Latham NZ 2 2 173 1 1
2 Shubman Gill IND 2 2 147 1 -
3 Virat Kohli IND 2 2 122 1 -
4 Jaker Ali BAN 2 2 113 - 1
5 Rachin Ravindra NZ 1 1 112 1 0
6 Will Young NZ 2 2 107 1 -
7 Khushdil Shah PAK 2 2 107 - 1
8 Towhid Hridoy BAN 2 2 107 1 -
9 Babar Azam PAK 2 2 87 - 1
10 Najmul Hossain Shanto BAN 2 2 77 - 1
 
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A: Top wicket takers
 
Rank Player Team Matches Innings Wickets Best Bowling
1 MG Bracewell NZ 2 2 5 4 for 26
2 W O'Rourke NZ 2 2 5 3 for 47
3 Mohammed Shami IND 2 2 5 5 for 53
4 Harshit Rana IND 2 2 4 3 for 31
5 MJ Henry NZ 2 2 3 2 for 25
6 Kuldeep Yadav IND 2 2 3 3 for 40
7 AR Patel IND 2 2 3 2 for 43
8 MJ Santner NZ 2 2 3 3 for 66
9 Taskin Ahmed BAN 2 2 2 1 for 23
10 Naseem Shah PAK 2 2 2 2 for 63
 

More From This Section

Rachin Ravindra

Bangladesh vs New Zealand HIGHLIGHTS, Champions Trophy 2025: Rachin-Bracewell shine as NZ beat BAN

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin becomes 6th Kiwi batter to hit a century in Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar

Akhtar slams Pakistan cricket team after loss against India in Dubai

Pakistan cricket team

PCB set to reshuffle coaching staff after Champions Trophy disaster: Report

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

Attracting sponsors will be PCB's next biggest challenge for Pakistan team

Topics : India cricket team Pakistan cricket team New Zealand cricket team Bangladesh cricket team ICC Champions Trophy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShingles Awareness in IndiaPM Kisan19th installment today ReleasedStock Market CrashPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon