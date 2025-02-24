Champions Trophy S/F: Group A qualified teams, points table and key stats

We are only six matches into the group stage of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and we already have two semifinalists from Group A, as New Zealand, with their win over Bangladesh on Monday, have booked their place in the semifinals with two wins in as many games. The Indians have also ensured India’s qualification, as they have four points from the two games they have played so far. This also brings curtains to the semifinal bid of the host and defending champions Pakistan, who will now face Bangladesh in their final group stage match in a battle of pride to walk away with at least two points on the points table.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinals: Qualified Teams of Group A
- India
- New Zealand
Champions Trophy 2025 Points table: Group A team rankings
|ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table
|Group A
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|No result
|Points
|Net run rate
|New Zealand
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0.863
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0.647
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.443
|Pakistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.087
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A: Top run getters
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|100
|50
|1
|Tom Latham
|NZ
|2
|2
|173
|1
|1
|2
|Shubman Gill
|IND
|2
|2
|147
|1
|-
|3
|Virat Kohli
|IND
|2
|2
|122
|1
|-
|4
|Jaker Ali
|BAN
|2
|2
|113
|-
|1
|5
|Rachin Ravindra
|NZ
|1
|1
|112
|1
|0
|6
|Will Young
|NZ
|2
|2
|107
|1
|-
|7
|Khushdil Shah
|PAK
|2
|2
|107
|-
|1
|8
|Towhid Hridoy
|BAN
|2
|2
|107
|1
|-
|9
|Babar Azam
|PAK
|2
|2
|87
|-
|1
|10
|Najmul Hossain Shanto
|BAN
|2
|2
|77
|-
|1
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A: Top wicket takers
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Innings
|Wickets
|Best Bowling
|1
|MG Bracewell
|NZ
|2
|2
|5
|4 for 26
|2
|W O'Rourke
|NZ
|2
|2
|5
|3 for 47
|3
|Mohammed Shami
|IND
|2
|2
|5
|5 for 53
|4
|Harshit Rana
|IND
|2
|2
|4
|3 for 31
|5
|MJ Henry
|NZ
|2
|2
|3
|2 for 25
|6
|Kuldeep Yadav
|IND
|2
|2
|3
|3 for 40
|7
|AR Patel
|IND
|2
|2
|3
|2 for 43
|8
|MJ Santner
|NZ
|2
|2
|3
|3 for 66
|9
|Taskin Ahmed
|BAN
|2
|2
|2
|1 for 23
|10
|Naseem Shah
|PAK
|2
|2
|2
|2 for 63