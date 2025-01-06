Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 06:52 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Last date for India to announce the squad

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Last date for India to announce the squad

The ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy will kick off on Wednesday, February 19, in Karachi

ICC Champions Trophy

ICC Champions Trophy (PIC:X)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ICC Champions Trophy is set to make its comeback after an eight-year hiatus, with defending champions Pakistan taking on New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. The tournament will feature eight teams and a total of 15 matches.
 
Although Pakistan is hosting the event, India will play their matches in Dubai, as the Indian government has denied clearance for the team to travel to Pakistan. However, with only 44 days remaining until the tournament, seven of the eight participating teams are yet to announce their squads. When can fans expect these teams, including India, to release their squad lists? Here’s what the ICC has revealed.
 
 
Deadline for squad announcement
The ICC has instructed all participating teams to submit their provisional squad lists by Sunday, January 12. Teams will be allowed to make changes to their squads until Thursday, February 13. The ICC has also clarified that it is up to individual teams whether to publicly announce their provisional squads, as the governing body will officially release all squad lists on February 13.
 
India’s squad announcement timeline

Also Read

India vs England

India vs England ODI and T20 full schedule, squads and live streaming

Mohammed Shami

Will Shami replace Bumrah in Indian squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh. Photo: Reuters

Bumrah fitness: What is extent of his injury? Will he play Champions Trophy

Zaheer Abbas (Right) inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Former ICC chief Abbas admits being fan of Rohit

South Africa's full schedule for 2025

Cricket schedule 2025: South Africa's fixtures in Tests, ODIs and T20Is

Fans can expect India to announce their squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 alongside the squad for the white-ball series against England, which begins on Wednesday, January 22. The selectors are likely to include a similar squad for both events to ensure players get adequate white-ball game time before the Champions Trophy.
 
The availability of pacer Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be the biggest question facing the BCCI selection committee. Bumrah experienced back spasms during the second innings of the Sydney Test against Australia, leaving his inclusion in doubt.
 
England: The only team to announce its squad
England remains the only team among the eight participants to have announced its squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. England released the squad list during the announcement for their white-ball series against India.
 
England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood
 

More From This Section

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB concerned over incomplete renovation at Karachi Stadium ahead of CT

USA vs PAK, Shadab Khan, Shadab

Shadab turns to Saqlain for revival in fortunes ahead of Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy 2025 England Schedule, live telecast and live streaming details

Champions Trophy 2025: England schedule, live timings and streaming

Champions Trophy 2025 South Africa Schedule, live telecast and live streaming details

Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa full schedule, live timings, streaming

Champions Trophy 2025 Afghanistan Schedule, live telecast and live streaming details

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan full schedule, live timings, streaming

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy India cricket team England cricket team Pakistan cricket team BCCI ICC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEVinay Hiremath LoomMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon