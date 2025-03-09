IND vs NZ final score prediction: How much can India chase in Dubai?

With Team India taking crucial wickets at important stages at the start of the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand in Dubai, the Men in Blue look in control of the match which was not the case in the powerplay with Rachin Ravindra hitting balls across the field for multiple boundaries.

With the Dubai pitch not famous for high scores on the night, India's match against Australia could've seen scores as high as 280 if it wasn't for India's quick fire wickets in the end.

Having said that, what will be the ideal total for India tonight which would be chaseable by the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the 2nd innings?

Matches played in Dubai during Champions Trophy 2025 Match Team batting first Team Batting second Result IND vs BAN BAN (228 in 49.4 overs) IND (231/4 in 46.3 overs) IND won PAK vs IND PAK (241 in 49.4 overs) IND (244/4 in 42.3 overs) IND won IND vs NZ IND (249/9 in 50 overs) NZ (205 in 45.3 overs) IND won AUS vs IND (SF) AUS (264 in 49.3 overs) IND (267/6 in 48/1 overs) IND won If all of the matches played in Dubai this year are considered, the highest total came in the IND vs AUS semi-final match when Australia set a 265-run target for the Men in Blue. Teams batting second have won 3 out of the 4 games played at the Dubai International cricket stadium this year.