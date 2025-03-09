IND vs NZ final score prediction: How much can India chase in Dubai?
If all of the matches played in Dubai this year are considered, the highest total came in the IND vs AUS semi-final match when Australia set a 265-run target for the Men in Blue.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
With Team India taking crucial wickets at important stages at the start of the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand in Dubai, the Men in Blue look in control of the match which was not the case in the powerplay with Rachin Ravindra hitting balls across the field for multiple boundaries.
With the Dubai pitch not famous for high scores on the night, India's match against Australia could've seen scores as high as 280 if it wasn't for India's quick fire wickets in the end.
| Matches played in Dubai during Champions Trophy 2025
| Match
| Team batting first
| Team Batting second
| Result
| IND vs BAN
| BAN (228 in 49.4 overs)
| IND (231/4 in 46.3 overs)
| IND won
| PAK vs IND
| PAK (241 in 49.4 overs)
| IND (244/4 in 42.3 overs)
| IND won
| IND vs NZ
| IND (249/9 in 50 overs)
| NZ (205 in 45.3 overs)
| IND won
| AUS vs IND (SF)
| AUS (264 in 49.3 overs)
| IND (267/6 in 48/1 overs)
| IND won
What is the highest successful ODI run chase in Dubai?
As far as the highest successful run chases in the stadium are concerned, teams such as Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Namibia, and India have successfully chased down set targets, showcasing competitive performances. Notably, Sri Lanka's victory against Pakistan in 2013 and India’s recent success against Pakistan in 2025 stand out for their impressive chases, while Pakistan's tough battle against South Africa in 2010 highlights the unpredictability of cricket.
Two of those run chases have come in the Champions Trophy this year courtesy of the Indian cricket team.
| Highest successful ODI run chases in Dubai
| Team
| Score
| Overs
| Target
| Opponent
| Year
| Sri Lanka
| 287/8
| 49.4
| 285
| Pakistan
| 2013
| Pakistan
| 275/9
| 49.5
| 275
| South Africa
| 2010
| Namibia
| 266/5
| 47.3
| 266
| Oman
| 2022
| India
| 267/6
| 48.1
| 265
| Australia
| 2025
| Pakistan
| 250/7
| 49.3
| 247
| New Zealand
| 2014
| India
| 244/4
| 42.3
| 242
| Pakistan
| 2025