IND vs NZ final score prediction: How much can India chase in Dubai?

If all of the matches played in Dubai this year are considered, the highest total came in the IND vs AUS semi-final match when Australia set a 265-run target for the Men in Blue.

Champions Trophy
Champions Trophy
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 4:36 PM IST
With Team India taking crucial wickets at important stages at the start of the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand in Dubai, the Men in Blue look in control of the match which was not the case in the powerplay with Rachin Ravindra hitting balls across the field for multiple boundaries.
 
With the Dubai pitch not famous for high scores on the night, India's match against Australia could've seen scores as high as 280 if it wasn't for India's quick fire wickets in the end.
 
Having said that, what will be the ideal total for India tonight which would be chaseable by the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the 2nd innings?  Check IND vs NZ Champions Trophy final LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
 
If all of the matches played in Dubai this year are considered, the highest total came in the IND vs AUS semi-final match when Australia set a 265-run target for the Men in Blue. Teams batting second have won 3 out of the 4 games played at the Dubai International cricket stadium this year. 
Matches played in Dubai during Champions Trophy 2025
Match Team batting first Team Batting second Result
IND vs BAN BAN (228 in 49.4 overs) IND (231/4 in 46.3 overs) IND won
PAK vs IND PAK (241 in 49.4 overs) IND (244/4 in 42.3 overs) IND won
IND vs NZ IND (249/9 in 50 overs) NZ (205 in 45.3 overs) IND won
AUS vs IND (SF) AUS (264 in 49.3 overs) IND (267/6 in 48/1 overs) IND won
 
What is the highest successful ODI run chase in Dubai?  As far as the  highest successful run chases in the stadium are concerned, teams such as Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Namibia, and India have successfully chased down set targets, showcasing competitive performances. Notably, Sri Lanka's victory against Pakistan in 2013 and India’s recent success against Pakistan in 2025 stand out for their impressive chases, while Pakistan's tough battle against South Africa in 2010 highlights the unpredictability of cricket.  Two of those run chases have come in the Champions Trophy this year courtesy of the Indian cricket team.  
Highest successful ODI run chases in Dubai
Team Score Overs Target Opponent Year
Sri Lanka 287/8 49.4 285 Pakistan 2013
Pakistan 275/9 49.5 275 South Africa 2010
Namibia 266/5 47.3 266 Oman 2022
India 267/6 48.1 265 Australia 2025
Pakistan 250/7 49.3 247 New Zealand 2014
India 244/4 42.3 242 Pakistan 2025
 
First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

