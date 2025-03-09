India vs New Zealand Playing 11: Complete XI for Champions Trophy final

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ FINAL LIVE STREAMING | IND vs NZ FINAL LIVE SCORE | IND vs NZ FINAL DUBAI PITCH REPORT The grand stage is set, the tension crackling in the desert air. Under the floodlights of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, New Zealand have won the toss and chosen to bat first in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against India. A decision that carries both opportunity and risk, as the pitch is expected to slow down as the night progresses. The Indian camp, however, remains unfazed. Rohit Sharma, speaking with the composure of a leader who has seen it all, made it clear that the toss would not dictate India’s approach.

Playing 11 of both the teams for Champions Trophy 2025 final today New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Nathan Smith India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy "We've been here enough, batted first and bowled first, don't really mind batting second," he said. "We've chased and won as well. It does give you a lot of confidence, takes the toss away from the game. What matters is how well you play."

There is no doubt that India, unbeaten and dominant throughout the tournament, will rely on their well-oiled machine of match-winners. Their playing XI remains unchanged, with the trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Varun Chakaravarthy expected to orchestrate a spin web under conditions that have already troubled opponents in the tournament.

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner, standing in for the injured Matt Henry, acknowledged the challenge ahead but backed his team’s decision.

"Looks like a pretty good wicket, similar to the one we played India on a week ago. We want to get runs on the board and see what happens. India played well here, but hopefully, it slows down a bit later," Santner remarked.

The Kiwis have made one forced change—Nathan Smith comes in for Matt Henry, adding a fresh but untested dimension to their bowling attack.

A battle beyond just bat and ball

As history whispers from the past, the echoes of triumph and heartbreak weigh heavily on both sides. Chris Cairns’ famous words after leading New Zealand to their Champions Trophy victory 25 years ago still linger:

"This is far and away the greatest moment of my New Zealand career."

For the Kiwis, another such moment beckons. For India, however, the scars of recent ICC final defeats still burn. Tonight is about exorcising past demons, about delivering one final performance that stamps their dominance on the world stage.

The spin siege and the battle for execution

India hold the psychological edge—they had already decimated New Zealand in the group stage. If the Black Caps are to prevent that match from being a mere precursor to another Indian triumph, their batting unit must find a way to survive India’s relentless spin attack.

The surface in Dubai, the same that hosted the India-Pakistan encounter a fortnight ago, has likely retained its dry and sluggish nature. It is a pitch that offers turn and grip, a graveyard for hesitant footwork against the turning ball. New Zealand, knowing this, would have burned the midnight oil, studying, preparing, hoping to execute the perfect game plan.

For India, the equation is simple—stick to the process, do what has worked so well, and finish the job one last time.