Spin Showdown: India vs New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final

The Indian cricket team has been nothing short of sensational with their bowling displays throughout the Champions Trophy 2025 , securing a coveted place in the final of this prestigious tournament. Their spin attack has been nothing less than a force to be reckoned with, and it was a historic moment when the spinners took 9 wickets in an ODI for the first time since 2011, during their final Group A game against New Zealand.If that performance was a glimpse of what's to come in the final showdown on March 9, the Kiwi batters will need to brace themselves for another relentless spell of spin.

However, the Black Caps should not be underestimated. They bring their own formidable spin attack to the table, led by none other than their captain, Mitchell Santner. Santner, with a series of stellar performances in the tournament, has been a constant threat, and he will be the key figure as they enter the final.

India’s Spin Attack Poised for a Dazzling Display

India spinners in ODIs Player Innings Overs Runs Wickets Econ Avg SR 4W 5W BBI 4s 6s Dots Kuldeep Yadav 109 949.1 4745 179 5 26.51 31.82 7 2 6/25 297 134 2907 Ravindra Jadeja 89 773.1 3822 96 4.94 39.81 48.32 2 1 5/33 258 79 2296 Axar Patel 55 456.4 2059 58 4.51 35.5 47.24 0 0 3/24 160 40 1514 Varun Chakaravarthy 3 30 145 8 4.83 18.12 22.5 0 1 5/42 7 4 88 The Indian spin department has been the backbone of their success in the Champions Trophy 2025. From Ravindra Jadeja’s precision to Varun Chakaravarthy’s deceptive variety, the bowlers have consistently pulled India out of tight spots. This was most evident during their semi-final clash against Australia. Despite the pitch offering more for the batsmen, the spinners proved to be invaluable, picking up key wickets and ensuring India crossed the line in style.

New Zealand Bringing a Spin Attack of Their Own

New Zealand spinners in ODIs Player Innings Overs Runs Wickets Econ Avg SR 4W 5W BBI 4s 6s Dots Mitchell Santner 111 924.3 4460 124 4.82 35.97 44.73 0 2 5/50 260 119 2828 Michael Bracewell 29 220 1083 32 4.92 33.84 41.25 2 0 4/26 79 28 690 Rachin Ravindra 23 153.1 904 20 5.9 45.2 45.95 1 0 4/60 61 30 394 Glenn Phillips 28 116 706 16 6.09 44.12 43.5 0 0 3/37 43 24 283 But New Zealand is far from a push-over. The Kiwis have shown in the past how their spin attack can outwit the Indians, especially during the Test series on Indian soil last year. With Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, and Michael Bracewell, the Black Caps possess a versatile spin unit that could be pivotal if the pitch on the final day offers any assistance to the bowlers. They will certainly be looking to exploit any potential turn to break India’s momentum.

As the stage is set for a thrilling final, both teams will rely on their spinners to take center stage and make the crucial breakthroughs. It’s a showdown that promises to be a battle of the spin maestros