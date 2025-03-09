Champions Trophy: India vs New Zealand head-to-head in ICC events

India earned their place in the final with a hard-fought win over Australia in the semi-finals, marking their third consecutive Champions Trophy final appearance. New Zealand, on the other hand, secured their spot with a commanding 50-run victory over South Africa, thanks to centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ FINAL PLAYING 11 | IND vs NZ FINAL LIVE SCORE | IND vs NZ FINAL DUBAI PITCH REPORT The final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is poised to be an exhilarating clash between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9. Both teams have been exceptional throughout the tournament, promising an exciting battle for the coveted title.India earned their place in the final with a hard-fought win over Australia in the semi-finals, marking their third consecutive Champions Trophy final appearance. New Zealand, on the other hand, secured their spot with a commanding 50-run victory over South Africa, thanks to centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson.

India vs New Zealand head-to-head in Champions Trophy

The two teams have met twice in the prestigious Champions Trophy, with each side having claimed one victory.

Total matches: 2

India won: 1

New Zealand won: 1

No result: 0

India vs New Zealand head-to-head in ODI World Cups

India and New Zealand have had an intriguing rivalry in the ODI World Cup, with both sides claiming victories over the years. New Zealand initially dominated, securing several wins, but India regained ground in the late 1980s and early 2000s. The 2019 semi-final remains a standout moment, where New Zealand triumphed over India by 18 runs to reach the final. A rain-affected 2019 group-stage match was abandoned. While India has had strong showings in some editions, New Zealand has had the edge in knockout encounters.

Total matches: 9

New Zealand won: 6

India won: 3

India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head in ICC events Year Stage Winner Venue 1975 Group Stage New Zealand England 1979 Group Stage New Zealand England 1987 Group Stage India India 1987 Group Stage India India 1992 Group Stage New Zealand New Zealand 1999 Super Six New Zealand England 2003 Super Six India South Africa 2019 Group Stage No Result (Rain) England 2019 Semi-Final New Zealand England 2023 Group Stage India India 2023 Semi-Final India India No result: 0