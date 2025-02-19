IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2017 final: Relive what happened in London?

The 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final is etched in the memories of cricket fans around the world, especially those in India and Pakistan. Pakistan entered the tournament as the lowest-ranked team but left the Oval on that unforgettable Sunday with the prestigious trophy in hand. With a dazzling century from Fakhar Zaman and a fiery spell from Mohammad Amir, Pakistan avenged years of frustration, clinching an emphatic 180-run victory over India. The victory was made even sweeter for Pakistan as they had not defeated India in a global tournament for eight long years.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming Chasing 339 to win, India faltered early, crumbling to 158 all out in just 30.3 overs. The match seemed to slip away with every wicket. Rohit Sharma’s early departure to Amir set the tone, followed by Virat Kohli’s rare failure, as he was dismissed after being dropped on five. India’s captain didn’t last long, edging a delivery straight to point. Meanwhile, Zaman, who had also been dropped early in the morning, made the most of his second chance. His fearless batting, which was a hallmark throughout the tournament, powered Pakistan to an unassailable position.

Pandya's defiance not enough to take India to victory

Check all latest updates on Champions Trophy 2025 here As the wickets tumbled, the innings saw brief moments of defiance. Shikhar Dhawan, who had been in excellent form in the tournament, was dismissed cheaply. Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni followed soon after, leaving India’s chase in ruins. However, Hardik Pandya, with his unrelenting aggression, tried to revive India’s hopes. His whirlwind knock of 76 off just 43 balls, which included six sixes, briefly brought excitement back into the game. But Pandya’s unfortunate run out, ending a vital partnership, signaled the end of the fight. India’s last four wickets fell in a rush, and Pakistan secured their first major ODI trophy since 1992, a victory that felt like a long-awaited redemption.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy: Not 5, we have 2 spinners, Rohit defends spin-heavy squad India vs Pakistan rivalry to get new chapter Earlier in the match, Pakistan had been put into bat, and Zaman’s performance was a testament to his determination. Despite being nearly run out early and surviving an overstep by Jasprit Bumrah, Zaman played with remarkable freedom, punishing India’s bowlers, particularly Ravindra Jadeja and R. Ashwin. With each boundary, he grew more confident, taking control of the game. At the other end, Azhar Ali supported him with a gritty 59 before being run out. But it was Zaman who dominated, reaching his century in a flurry of boundaries, including a sweep to square leg to bring up his milestone.

As the tournament has returned after a long hiatus in 2025, anticipation is building once again, especially with India and Pakistan set to meet on February 23. The memories of that unforgettable 2017 final loom large, and cricket fans are eagerly awaiting another chapter in this fierce rivalry. With India and Pakistan both fielding strong squads, including key players like Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, the clash promises to be a high-stakes encounter that will once again captivate the cricketing world. Will India exact revenge for 2017, or will Pakistan repeat their triumph? Only time will tell as the Champions Trophy showdown approaches.