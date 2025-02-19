India to Australia: Champions Trophy jersey of all 8 teams | IN PICS

As the much-awaited 9th edition of the Champions Trophy (CT 2025) begins today with the Pakistan vs New Zealand match in Karachi, cricket fans are set to watch a clash between the top eight teams.

Eight teams have been divided into two groups, namely A and B.

Group A comprises India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan while Group B has Afghanistan, Australia, South Africa and England.

ALSO READ: Squads to live streaming: All you need to know about Champions Trophy 2025 While India will play their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai, all the other teams will play in three different venues in Pakistan.

Champions Trophy Jersey of all teams

All eight teams will wear new jerseys for the coveted ICC tournament. One notable difference in the jerseys for ICC tournaments is the absence of the team's title sponsor in the front of the jersey below the team's name due to the governing body's guidelines.

However, India's jersey featuring Pakistan's name sparked controversy, given that India has not travelled to Pakistan due to political tensions.

Pakistan's name on India's jersey for the Champions Trophy 2025 is part of the tournament's official logo.

Let's take a look at the jerseys of all eight teams:

India jersey for Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli in India's new jersey for Champions Trophy 2025 India squad for Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Australia jersey for Champions Trophy

Yet to be revealed

Australia squad for Champions Trophy: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.

Afghanistan jersey for Champions Trophy

Rashid Khan in Afghanistan's new jersey for Champions Trophy 2025 Afghanistan squad for Champions Trophy: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami

England jersey for Champions Trophy

NOT REVEALED YET England squad for Champions Trophy: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

New Zealand jersey for Champions Trophy

Kane Williamson in New Zealand's new jersey for Champions Trophy 2025 New Zealand squad for Champions Trophy: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.

South Africa jersey for Champions Trophy

NOT REVEALED YET South Africa squad for Champions Trophy: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka

Pakistan jersey for Champions Trophy