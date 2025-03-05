Perplexity CEO announces Rs 1 cr contest for ICC Champions Trophy final

After India's dominant win over Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final on Tuesday (March 4), Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas took to social media to announce a special contest for the tournament’s grand finale.

ALSO READ: SA vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 semis In a post on X, Srinivas revealed that the contest would have a minimum prize of Rs 1 crore, with the possibility of an even higher reward. "Now that India is in the final, Perplexity will run a contest for the final as promised. Prize will be at least Rs 1 crore. Maybe even more," he wrote, keeping details under wraps and urging followers to stay tuned.

Though the format of the contest was not disclosed, Perplexity AI hinted that it could involve using the platform during the match, similar to its previous "Million Dollar Question" campaign during the Super Bowl.

The announcement sparked excitement online, with social media users flooding the comments with questions. One user even suggested that Perplexity should change its app icon to the Indian flag for users in India if the team wins the trophy.

India secured its place in the tournament final after a thrilling semi-final against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium on March 3. Chasing a target of 265, the team finished at 267/6 with 11 balls to spare.

Virat Kohli led the charge with a vital 84 runs, earning the Player of the Match title. Shreyas Iyer (45) and KL Rahul (42 not out) provided key contributions, ensuring India’s victory.

With this win, India advances to the final, where they will take on either South Africa or New Zealand.

Who is Aravind Srinivas?

Aravind Srinivas, the CEO of Perplexity AI, is a notable figure in the artificial intelligence sector. He recently gained attention when he responded to a social media user who mentioned spending more time on Perplexity AI than on Instagram.

Born in India, Srinivas studied electrical engineering at IIT Madras, earning both a bachelor's and a master's degree. He later pursued a PhD in Computer Science at the University of California, Berkeley, where he developed a deep interest in AI. During his studies, he interned at top AI firms, including OpenAI, DeepMind, and Google.

After completing his PhD, he joined OpenAI as a research scientist in 2021. A year later, in August 2022, he co-founded Perplexity AI alongside Andy Konwinski, Denis Yarats, and Johnny Ho. The company, which describes itself as "the world’s first generally available conversational answer engine," has quickly gained recognition as a strong alternative to traditional search engines by providing instant AI-generated responses.

As AI continues to reshape online search, Perplexity AI is positioning itself as a major player in the field. Beyond his role as CEO, Srinivas is also an angel investor, backing AI startups since 2023.