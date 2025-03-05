Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch SA vs NZ semis live?

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Wednesday. The winner of this match will face India in the final, scheduled to be held in Dubai on Sunday. India secured their place in the summit clash after defeating Australia in the first semi-final on Tuesday. Team News New Zealand have opted to retain their playing XI, showing confidence in the squad that has guided them through the tournament. On the other hand, South Africa made one change, with captain Temba Bavuma returning to the side, replacing Tristan Stubbs.

Teams: South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke

Head-to-Head and Tournament History

South Africa and New Zealand have not played bilateral white-ball cricket against each other since 2017, but they have met in recent ICC tournaments.

At the 2019 and 2023 World Cups, both teams won one match each.

They also faced off in the Pakistan tri-nation series, where New Zealand emerged victorious.

In ICC tournament history, the teams have clashed 11 times, with New Zealand winning seven of those encounters.

South Africa remain the only team to have reached the knockout stage in each of the last seven ICC events, across men’s, women’s, and Under-19 competitions.

