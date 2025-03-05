Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch SA vs NZ semis live?

JioHotstar in India will stream the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa and New Zealand on their app and website.

Details of South Africa vs New Zealand semifinal live streaming during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Details of South Africa vs New Zealand semifinal live streaming during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Wednesday.
 
The winner of this match will face India in the final, scheduled to be held in Dubai on Sunday. India secured their place in the summit clash after defeating Australia in the first semi-final on Tuesday.
 
Team News
New Zealand have opted to retain their playing XI, showing confidence in the squad that has guided them through the tournament.
 
On the other hand, South Africa made one change, with captain Temba Bavuma returning to the side, replacing Tristan Stubbs. 
Check South Africa vs New Zealand semifinal 2025 live score, full scorecard here

Teams: 
South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
  New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke
 
Head-to-Head and Tournament History
 
  • South Africa and New Zealand have not played bilateral white-ball cricket against each other since 2017, but they have met in recent ICC tournaments.
  • At the 2019 and 2023 World Cups, both teams won one match each.
  • They also faced off in the Pakistan tri-nation series, where New Zealand emerged victorious.
  • In ICC tournament history, the teams have clashed 11 times, with New Zealand winning seven of those encounters.
  • South Africa remain the only team to have reached the knockout stage in each of the last seven ICC events, across men’s, women’s, and Under-19 competitions.
 

Details of South Africa vs New Zealand semifinal live streaming during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

 
When will the match between South Africa and New Zealand semifinal take place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?
 
The match between South Africa and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 first semifinal is scheduled to take place on March 5 (Wednesday)?
 
What is the venue for the South Africa vs New Zealand match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?
 
The match between South Africa and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 first semifinal will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5.
 
Who won toss for the South Africa vs New Zealand semifinal match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on March 5?
 
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. 
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal 2 between South Africa and New Zealand in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa and New Zealand.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 SF 2 between South Africa and New Zealand in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa and New Zealand on their app and website.
 

Global broadcast guide for South Africa vs New Zealand Champions Trophy match in Dubai

 
Country Online Streaming TV Broadcast
India JioHotstar JioStar (Star & Network 18)
Pakistan Myco, Tamasha app PTV, Ten Sports
UAE & MENA STARZPLAY CricLife Max, CricLife Max2
United Kingdom Sky Go, NOW, Sky Sports app Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event, Action
United States & Canada Willow by Cricbuzz app Willow TV
Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean app ESPN Caribbean
Australia Prime Video (with Hindi commentary option) Prime Video
New Zealand NOW, Sky Go apps Sky Sport NZ
South Africa & sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport app SuperSport
Bangladesh Toffee app Nagorik TV, T Sports
Afghanistan No official streaming option ATN
Sri Lanka Sirasa Maharaja TV, TV1 on Linear
     
First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

