Champions Trophy 2025 grand finale: How to buy IND vs NZ final tickets?

The race for tickets to the Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand reached unprecedented levels as over 100,000 excited fans rushed to online platforms the moment ticket sales opened on March 4. The fervor was palpable following India's thrilling semi-final victory over Australia, sending demand for tickets into a frenzy.

ALSO READ: Champions League 2025: PSG vs Liverpool live match time and streaming With India securing their place in the final, the venue was confirmed as the iconic Dubai International Stadium. As soon as tickets for the highly anticipated clash went on sale, they were snapped up within hours. In a staggering display of fan enthusiasm, all 12 ticket categories, including the luxurious AED 12,000 seats (around INR 3,00,000), were sold out in just two hours. Even the most affordable tickets, priced at AED 250 (approximately INR 5,940), vanished almost instantly, leaving many fans disheartened and scrambling for any remaining chances to secure a spot.

With India now set to face New Zealand in the final on March 9, 2025,it promises to be a monumental showdown at 2:30 PM IST. For those still hoping to attend, a small number of tickets remain available at the Dubai International Stadium Box Office, but time is running out.

Team India’s Champions Trophy Journey So Far

Rohit Sharma’s Team India has been in scintillating form throughout the Champions Trophy, remaining undefeated in the tournament. Dominating the group stages with victories over New Zealand, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, India then triumphed over Australia, eliminating them from contention. With their eyes firmly set on clinching a second Champions Trophy in Dubai, Rohit Sharma is on the brink of becoming only the second Indian captain to achieve this remarkable feat. The stage is set for a historic final—will India rise to the occasion?