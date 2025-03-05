Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy 2025 grand finale: How to buy IND vs NZ final tickets?

Champions Trophy 2025 grand finale: How to buy IND vs NZ final tickets?

As soon as tickets for the highly anticipated clash went on sale, they were snapped up within hours

IND vs NZ tickets
IND vs NZ tickets
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 10:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The race for tickets to the Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand reached unprecedented levels as over 100,000 excited fans rushed to online platforms the moment ticket sales opened on March 4. The fervor was palpable following India's thrilling semi-final victory over Australia, sending demand for tickets into a frenzy.
 
With India securing their place in the final, the venue was confirmed as the iconic Dubai International Stadium. As soon as tickets for the highly anticipated clash went on sale, they were snapped up within hours. In a staggering display of fan enthusiasm, all 12 ticket categories, including the luxurious AED 12,000 seats (around INR 3,00,000), were sold out in just two hours. Even the most affordable tickets, priced at AED 250 (approximately INR 5,940), vanished almost instantly, leaving many fans disheartened and scrambling for any remaining chances to secure a spot. 
 
With India now set to face New Zealand in the final on March 9, 2025,it  promises to be a monumental showdown at 2:30 PM IST. For those still hoping to attend, a small number of tickets remain available at the Dubai International Stadium Box Office, but time is running out.
 
Team India’s Champions Trophy Journey So Far
 
Rohit Sharma’s Team India has been in scintillating form throughout the Champions Trophy, remaining undefeated in the tournament. Dominating the group stages with victories over New Zealand, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, India then triumphed over Australia, eliminating them from contention. With their eyes firmly set on clinching a second Champions Trophy in Dubai, Rohit Sharma is on the brink of becoming only the second Indian captain to achieve this remarkable feat. The stage is set for a historic final—will India rise to the occasion?
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Champions Trophy: Rachin Ravindra scores 5th ODI ton against South Africa

Champions Trophy SF 2, SA vs NZ Playing 11: What will be XIs of both teams?

Champions Trophy: New Zealand vs South Africa head-to-head in ICC events

Champions Trophy 2025, SA vs NZ pitch report, Lahore Stadium's key stats

Steve Smith bids farewell to ODI cricket after Champions Trophy exit

Topics :ICC Champions TrophyIndia vs New ZealandIndia cricket teamDubai

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story