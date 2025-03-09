Rohit Sharma's luck runs out again, equals Lara's 12-toss losing streak

As the coin spun, the verdict was delivered—another loss. It wasn’t just any loss; this was his 12th consecutive toss defeat, matching the infamous streak set by West Indies legend Brian Lara between October 1998 and May 1999. ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand final prediction: Who will lift Champions Trophy 2025? As the clock struck 2 PM IST at the Dubai International Stadium, Rohit Sharma stepped forward for the toss in what was set to be India’s most crucial match of the tournament—the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. There was tension in the air, but Rohit, calm as ever, was unaware that he was about to become part of an unwelcome piece of history.As the coin spun, the verdict was delivered—another loss. It wasn’t just any loss; this was his 12th consecutive toss defeat, matching the infamous streak set by West Indies legend Brian Lara between October 1998 and May 1999.

With this defeat, India's luck at the toss had turned into a nightmare, marking their 15th consecutive loss in this seemingly insignificant, yet symbolic, ritual. The streak had begun during the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia, a day that was meant to be a celebration of India's cricketing prowess but ended in disappointment.

Most consecutive tosses lost by a captain in ODIs Rank Captain Team Consecutive Tosses Lost Period 1 Brian Lara West Indies 12 October 1998 – May 1999 2 Rohit Sharma India 12 November 2023 – March 2025 3 Peter Borren Netherlands 11 March 2011 – August 2013 As the coin fell, fate seemed to mock India’s captain, who had tried to maintain composure despite the growing string of misfortunes. The weight of this unbroken streak now bore down on Rohit’s shoulders, equaling Lara’s dreaded record.

Yet, despite this unlucky omen, there was one thing that was certain: when Rohit and his team took to the field, they would leave the toss behind and focus on what truly mattered—the game. And for Rohit, the hope remained that this would be the only setback he’d face on the day.