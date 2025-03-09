Sunday, March 09, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / India vs New Zealand final prediction: Who will lift Champions Trophy 2025?

India vs New Zealand final prediction: Who will lift Champions Trophy 2025?

With conditions favouring spinners and the pressure of a title decider, the stakes could not be higher.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The countdown has ended, and the moment of reckoning has arrived. As cricket fans worldwide gather before their screens, one question eclipses all others—who will lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025? 
 
The grand finale at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is set to be a spectacle of nerves and skill, unfolding on a pitch that has already witnessed high-voltage clashes, including the intense India vs Pakistan battle. With conditions favouring spinners and the pressure of a title decider, the stakes could not be higher. The action begins live at 2:30 PM IST on March 9, as two cricketing giants prepare for an epic duel.
 
 
IND vs NZ: Predicted match-winners
Player Role
India
Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler
Virat Kohli Batter
Shubman Gill Batter
New Zealand
Kane Williamson Batter
Rachin Ravindra All-Rounder
Mitchell Santner All-Rounder
 

Also Read

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma's luck runs out again, equals Lara's 12-toss losing streak

India vs New Zealand 2025 final live updates

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 FINAL: New Zealand win the toss, elect to bat first

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final: What to expect from Dubai pitch during India vs New Zealand grand finale today? check details here

Champions Trophy final: IND vs NZ pitch report, Dubai Stadium key stats

India vs New Zealand final Playing 11 live updates

India vs New Zealand Playing 11: Complete XI for Champions Trophy final

India vs New Zealand final live streaming today and current key match updates

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch IND vs NZ final live?

 
Varun Chakaravarthy (IND) 
If there’s one man who can spell doom for New Zealand’s batting lineup, it is Varun Chakaravarthy. The mystery spinner has been ruthless in Dubai, scalping seven wickets in just two matches. With the pitch heavily favouring spin, Chakaravarthy is poised to be India’s trump card once again.
 
Will Young (NZ)
  New Zealand’s Will Young has had a quiet tournament, barring a century against Pakistan. But with an average of 41.06 as an opener, he has the potential to steady the ship in the powerplay, taking on India’s lethal pace and spin attack. If he finds his rhythm, he could be the game’s ultimate disruptor.
 
Dubai pitch report: A bowler’s battlefield 
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch has shown a strong preference for spinners, making early batting a challenge. The trend so far? Teams chasing have had the upper hand, proving that survival in the first innings is key. With scores ranging between 220-270, the final is expected to be a low-scoring, high-intensity clash where every run will be gold.
 
Toss prediction: A crucial call
  With history favouring the team that chases, expect the toss-winning captain to opt for bowling first.
 
Scenario 1
 
India win the toss and opt to bat first
PP score: 60-75
IND: 270-280
India win the match
  Scenario 2
 
New Zealand win the toss and opt to bat first
PP score: 65-80
NZ: 275-285
New Zealand win the match
 
Predicted scoreline for the IND vs NZ final
First innings: 240-250 runs
Second innings: 250-260 runs
  The battle lines are drawn. The players are ready. The trophy awaits. Who will conquer the Dubai heat and the weight of expectations? India or New Zealand—only one will emerge victorious.  (This prediction is based on the author's analysis, understanding, and intuition. When making your own prediction, consider the key factors discussed and use your judgment before reaching a conclusion.)
 

More From This Section

India vs New Zealand final 2025 toss prediction

11 toss losses in a row-will Rohit's luck change in IND vs NZ final?

India vs New Zealand final date and time

Champions Trophy final: IND vs NZ playing 11, live match time, streaming

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final: What to expect from Dubai pitch during India vs New Zealand grand finale today? check details here

Champions Trophy final: IND vs NZ pitch report, Dubai Stadium key stats

India vs New Zealand final will begin at 2:30 PM IST today

CT 2025 Preview: Will Rohit take retirement after IND vs NZ final today?

India vs New Zealand

IND vs NZ: How India and New Zealand have fared in ICC knockout matches

Topics : India vs New Zealand India cricket team New Zealand cricket team ICC Champions Trophy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs NZ LIVE SCOREInd vs Nz Playing 11 UpdatesInd vs NZ Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEIndia vs New Zealand Head to HeadMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayInd vs NZ Match Toss TimePUBG 3.7 UpdateUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon