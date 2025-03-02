Cricket boards should stop sending their players for IPL: Inzamam-Ul-Haq

Following Pakistan's early exit from the Champions Trophy, former cricket stars have expressed disappointment, with some reactions ranging from bold challenges to criticisms of the current state of the game. Saqlain Mushtaq, the legendary off-spinner and former head coach of Pakistan, stirred controversy by suggesting a long bilateral series between India and Pakistan to truly assess the strength of both teams. He argued that the lack of regular competition between the two countries made it difficult for Pakistan to plan effectively against India. "If India truly wants to prove its superiority, I propose a series of at least 10 Tests, ODIs, and T20 internationals, home and away, so that we can understand the true capabilities of both teams," Saqlain said. Inzamam suggests cricket boards to not send players for IPL

ALSO READ: Pakistan fans lose interest in Champions Trophy after team's early exit Inzamam ul-Haq, another former Pakistan captain, pointed out the role of the IPL in India’s cricketing success. He highlighted how exposure to international stars in the IPL had benefited young Indian players by teaching them how to handle pressure and improve their skills. In contrast, he argued that the lack of similar opportunities for Pakistani players was holding them back. Inzamam even went as far as advising cricket boards not to send their players to the IPL, believing it was contributing to a growing disparity between India and other nations.

Wasim Akram, Pakistan’s legendary fast bowler, expressed his reluctance to take on a permanent coaching role, citing his other commitments. However, he made it clear that he was still available to help the team and the board in any capacity, free of charge. Akram also expressed his frustration with how former players like Waqar Younis had been treated by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the past, stating that he didn’t want to endure such disrespect at his age.

Mohsin Khan, a former opener and ex-interim head coach, emphasized that the key to improving the team’s performances lay in giving local coaches time and respect. He reflected on his own experience with the PCB, recalling how he was removed as coach and chief selector mid-series, despite the team’s successes against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and England. Mohsin believed that the lack of patience and respect from the PCB toward local coaches hindered progress.

Waqar Younis, another pace legend, agreed with Mohsin, stressing that regardless of who the PCB appoints, they must be allowed to complete their tenure without interference.

The comments from these former stars highlight the deep-rooted issues within Pakistan cricket and the need for a more respectful and long-term approach to developing talent and leadership within the team.