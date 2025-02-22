Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Champions Trophy: Will Rishabh Pant be available for India vs Pakistan tie?

Pant was not selected for the first match against Bangladesh and was seen in the dugout with the other players during the team's tournament opener.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's availability for the highly aniticipated Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan is under doubt as the player seems to be unwell ahead of the clash as told by his vice-captain Shubman Gill in the pre match press conference for the match.  Pant unavailable for IND vs PAK encounter  Shubman Gill was asked about whether Pant is likely to feature for the match or not to which Gill responded that Rishabh had missed the last training session before the match and will be out of contention due to a viral.  ALSO READ: Champions Trophy: India vs Pakistan doesn't change anything - Shubman Gill  Pant was not selected for the first match against Bangladesh and was seen in the dugout with the other players during the team's tournament opener.   India defeated Bangladesh by 6 wickets in the oturnament opener and would be looking forward to all but confirm their sem-final spot in the marquee tournament when they take on arch rivals Pakistan in the 2nd tie in Dubai. 

Topics : Rishabh Pant ICC Champions Trophy India vs Pakistan Cricket

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

