'I am not retiring' - Rohit silences rumours after Champions Trophy win

The night belonged to Rohit Sharma and Team India, as they lifted the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, marking a historic third title win. But amidst the celebrations, one question loomed large—Was this Rohit's last dance in ODI cricket? ALSO READ: ICC Champions Trophy winners and runners-up list with their captains The Indian skipper, however, put all speculation to rest, dismissing retirement rumours in his trademark style. "I am not going to retire from this format," Rohit declared, ensuring that his reign in 50-over cricket is far from over. "Shreyas was the silent hero" – Rohit’s tribute to Iyer While the spotlight shone brightly on India’s triumph, Rohit reserved special praise for Shreyas Iyer, calling him the unsung hero of the final.

"Shreyas was crucial in the middle order. Even when I got out, he built an important partnership with Axar. He was the silent hero," Rohit acknowledged.

His words reflected the team-first mentality that defines India’s approach under his leadership.

"The hunger is alive" – The spirit of India's dressing room

Rohit spoke about the unwavering hunger in the Indian camp, crediting senior players for setting the tone.

"Even those who have played a lot of cricket still have the hunger to win, and that rubs off on the younger players," he said. "We have 5-6 players who are real stalwarts… it makes the job easier for all of us."

The balance of experience and youth has been India's biggest strength, and this title win was a testament to that formula.

"No future plans, just enjoying the moment"

When asked about his future roadmap, Rohit responded with a carefree grin, saying, "Koi future plan hai nahi, jo chal raha hai chalega" (There is no future plan, whatever is happening will continue).

It was classic Rohit—cool, composed, and unbothered by external noise. His focus remains on playing good cricket, winning matches, and enjoying the journey.

"Winning matters more than personal milestones"

Rohit also reflected on his 2019 World Cup heartbreak, where despite his record-breaking run tally, India fell short in the semi-finals.

"I scored heavily in 2019, but it wasn’t enjoyable because the team didn’t win," he admitted. "When you contribute in a winning cause, that’s where the real satisfaction comes in."

His clarity in approach is evident—team first, records second. "I am clear in my mind about how I want to bat, and that is what I am trying to do," he added.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025 prize money: How much do India, New Zealand receive? Rohit Sharma ODI stats Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s 2007-2025 273 265 36 11168 264 48.76 12034 92.8 32 58 16 1045 344 Rohit's class in 50-over format

The name 'Hitman' is fitting for a player of Rohit Sharma's calibre and personality, the Indian skipper has the 2nd most sixes in ODI cricket. Rohit has hit 344 sixes in 273 matches. He is second only to Shahid Afridi who has 351 sixes in his career.

Most sixes in ODI cricket Rank Player 4s 6s Mat Inn Runs HS 100s 50s Avg 1 Shahid Afridi 730 351 398 369 8064 124 6 39 23.57 2 Rohit Sharma 1045 344 273 265 11168 264 32 58 48.76 3 Chris Gayle 1128 331 301 294 10480 215 25 54 37.83 4 Sanath Jayasuriya 1500 270 445 433 13430 189 28 68 32.36 5 MS Dhoni 826 229 350 297 10773 183* 10 73 50.57

Rohit Sharma has taken his side to the finals of all the ICC events, a feat that shows how valuable player he has proved to be for the side over the years. His man management skills along with an exquisite knowledge of the game makes him one of a kind in the game. ALSO READ: 'When you leave..', Virat on India's bright future after his retirement