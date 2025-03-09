'I am not retiring' - Rohit silences rumours after Champions Trophy win

The night belonged to Rohit Sharma and Team India, as they lifted the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, marking a historic third title win. But amidst the celebrations, one question loomed large—Was this Rohit's last dance in ODI cricket?
The Indian skipper, however, put all speculation to rest, dismissing retirement rumours in his trademark style. "I am not going to retire from this format," Rohit declared, ensuring that his reign in 50-over cricket is far from over.
His words reflected the team-first mentality that defines India’s approach under his leadership.
"The hunger is alive" – The spirit of India's dressing room
Rohit spoke about the unwavering hunger in the Indian camp, crediting senior players for setting the tone.
"Even those who have played a lot of cricket still have the hunger to win, and that rubs off on the younger players," he said. "We have 5-6 players who are real stalwarts… it makes the job easier for all of us."
The balance of experience and youth has been India's biggest strength, and this title win was a testament to that formula.
"No future plans, just enjoying the moment"
When asked about his future roadmap, Rohit responded with a carefree grin, saying, "Koi future plan hai nahi, jo chal raha hai chalega" (There is no future plan, whatever is happening will continue).
It was classic Rohit—cool, composed, and unbothered by external noise. His focus remains on playing good cricket, winning matches, and enjoying the journey.
"Winning matters more than personal milestones"
Rohit also reflected on his 2019 World Cup heartbreak, where despite his record-breaking run tally, India fell short in the semi-finals.
"I scored heavily in 2019, but it wasn’t enjoyable because the team didn’t win," he admitted. "When you contribute in a winning cause, that’s where the real satisfaction comes in."
His clarity in approach is evident—team first, records second. "I am clear in my mind about how I want to bat, and that is what I am trying to do," he added.
The name 'Hitman' is fitting for a player of Rohit Sharma's calibre and personality, the Indian skipper has the 2nd most sixes in ODI cricket. Rohit has hit 344 sixes in 273 matches. He is second only to Shahid Afridi who has 351 sixes in his career.
Most sixes in ODI cricket
Rank
Player
4s
6s
Mat
Inn
Runs
HS
100s
50s
Avg
1
Shahid Afridi
730
351
398
369
8064
124
6
39
23.57
2
Rohit Sharma
1045
344
273
265
11168
264
32
58
48.76
3
Chris Gayle
1128
331
301
294
10480
215
25
54
37.83
4
Sanath Jayasuriya
1500
270
445
433
13430
189
28
68
32.36
5
MS Dhoni
826
229
350
297
10773
183*
10
73
50.57
Rohit Sharma has taken his side to the finals of all the ICC events, a feat that shows how valuable player he has proved to be for the side over the years. His man management skills along with an exquisite knowledge of the game makes him one of a kind in the game.
A selfless approach for the team has seen him getting out and missing out on many accolades that could've added to his legend. Be it the dismissal against Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final among others, Rohit has always tried to do what's best for his team and lead them by example to win the world titles.