1983 to 2025: Relive India's iconic wins in final of ICC events | Watch

India's cricket team reached a new peak on Sunday as they won their seventh ICC Trophy after beating New Zealand in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The story that started with the Kapil Dev-led team winning the 1983 World Cup found a new author when MS Dhoni led the men in blue to three ICC Champions Trophy wins, making them a cricketing superpower, before hitting a roadblock and going trophyless for 11 years. Then, Rohit Sharma led the men in blue to back-to-back trophies in 2024 and 2025. So, before we head on to our next journey, let us take a look at all of India’s ICC Trophy wins over the years.

1983 Cricket World Cup: The beginning of domination

2002 Champions Trophy: An unusual victory 2007 T20 World Cup: The rise of the leader India’s win in the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy under Sourav Ganguly remains one of the most bizarre events in cricketing history, as it is the only ICC event where two winners were announced. India and Sri Lanka qualified for the final, and after two days of rain interruptions, ICC decided to crown both teams as joint winners. When India participated in the 1983 World Cup, no one thought they would even qualify for the semi-finals. But Kapil Dev and his men had other plans, as they not only qualified for the semi-finals but also beat the home side to book their place in the final. India then defeated the two-time defending champions and the cricketing superpower of that era, West Indies, to lift their first ICC Trophy.

2013 Champions Trophy: Historic hat-trick

India’s victory in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy created history, making MS Dhoni the only captain in the world to win all three ICC tournaments (World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy). In a rain-shortened final at Edgbaston, Dhoni's tactical brilliance guided India to a narrow five-run win against England. With only 130 to defend in 20 overs, the spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and R. Ashwin applied the squeeze, ensuring India’s victory.

2024 T20 World Cup: The drought ends

After their 2013 Champions Trophy win, India consistently qualified for the knockout stages of ICC tournaments but failed to cross the final hurdle for 11 consecutive years. That changed when Rohit Sharma and his men beat South Africa in a thrilling final in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, finally ending India’s ICC Trophy drought.

2025 Champions Trophy: The juggernaut roars again

After finally ending their ICC Trophy drought, India announced their dominance by winning everything in sight, defeating New Zealand in the final by four wickets to secure their second consecutive ICC Trophy. This also made India the most successful team in the tournament’s history, with three titles to their name. Additionally, with this win, Rohit Sharma became the only Indian captain after MS Dhoni to win multiple ICC Trophies. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also created personal record in 2025 Champions Trophy, as they become the only two Indian players to win four ICC events. They broke MS Dhoni's record who has three ICC trophies under his name.