Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / HL: IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 FINAL: Rachin gets New Zealand off to a fiery start
LiveNew Update

HL: IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 FINAL: Rachin gets New Zealand off to a fiery start

India vs New Zealand final LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rohit Sharma has lost his 12th consecutive toss in the final as his men will be fielding first in the final.

Anish KumarAditya KaushikShashwat Nishant New Delhi
India vs New Zealand 2025 final live updates
Champions Trophy: India vs New Zealand 2025 final live updates

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 2:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

2:59 PM

IND vs NZ FINAL LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Spin introduced

Over Summary: 4WD 1 0 2 0 1 0; New Zealand 46/0 after 6 overs; Will Young 11 (18), Rachin Ravindra 28 (18)
 
Partnership: 46 (36)
 
Varun Chakarvarthy comes into the attack

Ball 6- Dot ball to end the over
 
Ball 5- Rachin plays the ball to mid wicket for a single
 
Ball 4- Rachin cuts the ball to short third man for no run
 
Ball 3- Rachin sweeps the ball to square leg for two runs
 
Ball 2- Outside off flighted ball from Varun and Rachin misses. Dot ball
 
Ball 1- Will takes a single to deep square leg

Ball 1- 4 Wides

2:55 PM

IND vs NZ FINAL LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India under pressure

Over Summary: 1 4 4 1 0 1; New Zealand 37/0 after 5 overs; Will Young 10 (16), Rachin Ravindra 25 (14)
 
Partnership: 37 (30)
 
Shami continues the attack

Ball 6- Will keeps the strike with a single
 
Ball 5- Will just defends the ball for no run
 
Ball 4- Rachin takes a single to deep point
 
Ball 3- Rachin tries to defend the ball but it takes the outside edge of the bat and runs away for four runs to third man
 
Ball 2- Rachin jabs the ball along the ground to deep mid wicket for four runs
 
Ball 1- Will changes the strike with a single to gully

2:50 PM

IND vs NZ FINAL LIVE SCORE UPDATES: NZ shifting gears

Over Summary: 0 0 1 6 4 WD 4; New Zealand 26/0 after 4 overs; Will Young 8 (13), Rachin Ravindra 16 (11)
 
Partnership: 26 (24)
 
Hardik continues the attack

Ball 6- Rachin pulls the ball to deep mid wicket for another boundary to end the over

Ball 6- WIDE
 
Ball 5- Rachin just opens the face of the bat and times the ball past point for four runs
 
Ball 4- Rachin finally opens his arms and jabs the ball over deep mid wicket for a six
 
Ball 3- Will plays the ball to backward square leg for a single
 
Ball 2- Hardik bowls the ball on to the pads and Will just defends it back
 
Ball 1- Almost over the wide line from Hardik, butt inside. No run

2:45 PM

IND vs NZ FINAL LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 4 runs from the over

Over Summary: 0 1 2 0 1 0; New Zealand 10/0 after 3 overs; Will Young 7 (10), Rachin Ravindra 2 (8)
 
Partnership: 10 (18)
 
Shami continues the attack

Ball 6- Rachin just blocks the ball to end the over
 
Ball 5- Will taps the ball to mid off and complete a quick single
 
Ball 4- Play and a miss for Will and Shami gasps for air. That's how close the ball was to stumps
 
Ball 3- Will flicks the ball to backward square leg for two runs
 
Ball 2- Rachin guides the ball to third man for a single
 
Ball 1- A fumble from Kohli at extra covers but Rachin refuses to run. Dot ball

2:40 PM

IND vs NZ FINAL LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Economical start from India

Over Summary: WD 0 0 0 0 1 0; New Zealand 6/0 after 2 overs; Will Young 4 (7), Rachin Ravindra 1 (5)
 
Partnership: 6 (12)
 
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack

Ball 6- Dot ball from Hardik to end the over. Just two runs from it
 
Ball 5- Rachin takes a quick single to mid-off
 
Ball 4- Rachin drives the ball staright to fielder at mid off for no run
 
Ball 3- Rachin dabs the ball to covers for no run
 
Ball 2- Rachin defends the ball to point for no run
 
Ball 1- Hardik changes his line and bowls an angled ball to outside off and Rachin leaves it for the keeper

Ball 1- Hardik goes down the leg and starts with a wide

2:34 PM

IND vs NZ FINAL LIVE SCORE UPDATES: First over done

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 4; New Zealand 4/0 after 1 over; Will Young 4 (6), Rachin Ravindra 0 (6)
 
Partnership: 4 (6)
 
Md Shami starts the attack with the new ball
 
Ball 6- Will drives the ball to backward point for four runs to end the over
 
Ball 5- Will defends the ball to point for no run
 
Ball 4- Shami goes straight and the ball hits pads of Will. No run
 
Ball 3- Will comes down the ground and dabs the ball to mid off for no run
 
Ball 2- Outside off ball from Shami and Will decides to let it go to the keeper in the last moment
 
Ball 1- Pitched up ball from Shami to start and Will just got beaten by the swing

2:26 PM

IND vs NZ FINAL LIVE UPDATES: Match underway

The final match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between India and New Zealand is now underway. 

2:22 PM

IND vs NZ FINAL LIVE UPDATES: National anthem time

Players of both the teams have made their way to the field for the national anthems ahead of highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. The match will commence right after. So stay tuned here for all the live score and match related updates here.

2:18 PM

IND vs NZ FINAL LIVE UPDATES: Unwanted record for Rohit

Rohit Sharma have now lost 12 consecutive tosses in ODI cricket, which is joint highest alongside former West Indies skiipper Brian Lara.

2:09 PM

IND vs NZ FINAL LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Matt Henry ruled out for the Kiwis!

It is now confirmed that Matt Henry is ruled out for the final against India.

New Zealand playing 11 for CT final: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Nathan Smith

2:08 PM

IND vs NZ FINAL LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Playing 11 for India!

Team India playing 11 for final: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

2:03 PM

IND vs NZ FINAL LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Rohit Sharma loses the toss AGAIN!

NZ skipper Mitchell Santner has won the toss and have decided to bat first against India in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025

1:46 PM

IND vs NZ FINAL LIVE UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!

The coin toss is set to take place soon as the anticipation builds up. Rohit Sharma has lost 11 coin tosses in a row and it will be interesting to see whether the skipper wins it this time or not. However, the skipper would be likely inclined to lose the toss rather than the match tonight!

1:35 PM

IND vs NZ FINAL LIVE UPDATES: Importance of Shreyas Iyer in the middle order!

While the top-order has been seen to stumble at times, it puts all the pressure on the middle order of a side to steady the ship and continue putting runs on the scoreboard in an ODI game. Shreyas Iyer has been that important element in the India eleven that has been consistent with his resilient knocks in the marquee tournament. 

While the team stood at 30/3 against the Kiwis in their final group game, it was Shreyas Iyer who scored his slowest career fifty on the dayand gave his side the momentum they needed for a respectable total on the night. Shreyas has been brilliant in the 50-over format and will yet again hope to support the team when in need.  Add to that his fielding exploits, it makes him a crucial player for the Men in Blue as they look to lift their 2nd Champions Trophy title.

1:20 PM

IND vs NZ FINAL LIVE UPDATES: No Matt Henry for the Kiwis?

The visuals from the live broadcast showed New Zealand star pacer Matt Henry for a dynamic warm-up and then also try out his bowling action on the pitch. However, the pacer did look in some discomfort and it seems as if he still hasn't full recovered from his shoulder injury he suffered while attempting a catch against South Africa in the semis.

He was seemingly a bit emotional while going back into the dressing room and also got a couple of pat on the backs from the coaching staff. All this is strongly indicating that the man who took 5 against India in the round robin match, might have to sit out one of the biggest matches for the Kiwis.
Next »

The stage is set for a titanic showdown as New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. Under the floodlights at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the battle lines have been drawn for one of the most anticipated matches in recent history.
 
New Zealand have made a forced change, bringing in Nathan Smith to replace the injured Matt Henry. India, unwavering in their strategy, have retained their winning combination, fielding an unchanged playing XI that has dominated throughout the tournament.
 
For Rohit Sharma, the toss continues to be an elusive moment of luck. This marks the 12th consecutive time in One Day Internationals (ODIs) that the Indian captain has called incorrectly—a streak that, while statistically staggering, has had little impact on his team’s performances.   
India vs New Zealand Playing 11 in Champions Trophy 2025 final  New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Nathan Smith
 
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
 
"We’ve been here enough, batted first and bowled first, and don’t really mind batting second," Rohit remarked, exuding confidence despite the outcome. "We’ve chased and won as well. It does give you a lot of confidence, takes the toss away from the game. At the end of the day, what matters is how well you play."
 
With the pitch expected to be slow and spin-friendly, the toss may not hold as much sway as the cricketing world might think. New Zealand will hope to set a challenging total, but they know all too well that India’s lethal spin trio—Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Varun Chakaravarthy—are waiting in the wings.
 
For India, this is more than just a final. It is about silencing past heartbreaks, about reaffirming their dominance in world cricket. New Zealand, however, stand as a formidable adversary—capable, clinical, and with memories of past ICC triumphs against India fueling their ambition.
 
The battle is on. The trophy awaits. Dubai is ready for a night of reckoning.
 
 

Champions Trophy 2025: India vs New Zealand Live telecast in India

 
The IND vs NZ Champions Trophy final match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD with Hindi commentary in India.
 

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Live streaming in India

 
In the Champions Trophy 2025, the live streaming of New Zealand vs India match will be available on the JioHotar's app and website in India.
 
Stay tuned for New Zealand vs India live score updates and full scorecard of Champions Trophy's today match here...

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :India vs New ZealandIndia cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamICC Champions TrophyChampions Trophy

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News