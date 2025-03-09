HL: IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 FINAL: Rachin gets New Zealand off to a fiery start

The stage is set for a titanic showdown as New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. Under the floodlights at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the battle lines have been drawn for one of the most anticipated matches in recent history.

New Zealand have made a forced change, bringing in Nathan Smith to replace the injured Matt Henry. India, unwavering in their strategy, have retained their winning combination, fielding an unchanged playing XI that has dominated throughout the tournament.

India vs New Zealand Playing 11 in Champions Trophy 2025 final New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Nathan Smith India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy For Rohit Sharma, the toss continues to be an elusive moment of luck. This marks the 12th consecutive time in One Day Internationals (ODIs) that the Indian captain has called incorrectly—a streak that, while statistically staggering, has had little impact on his team’s performances.

"We’ve been here enough, batted first and bowled first, and don’t really mind batting second," Rohit remarked, exuding confidence despite the outcome. "We’ve chased and won as well. It does give you a lot of confidence, takes the toss away from the game. At the end of the day, what matters is how well you play."

With the pitch expected to be slow and spin-friendly, the toss may not hold as much sway as the cricketing world might think. New Zealand will hope to set a challenging total, but they know all too well that India’s lethal spin trio—Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Varun Chakaravarthy—are waiting in the wings.

For India, this is more than just a final. It is about silencing past heartbreaks, about reaffirming their dominance in world cricket. New Zealand, however, stand as a formidable adversary—capable, clinical, and with memories of past ICC triumphs against India fueling their ambition.

The battle is on. The trophy awaits. Dubai is ready for a night of reckoning.