Who is Ryan Rickelton? Proteas batter who scored a ton vs Afghanistan

The left-handed batter from South Africa, Ryan Rickelton, continued his purple patch with the bat in 2025 as he scored his maiden ODI century against Afghanistan on Friday in Proteas’ first match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Ryan took 101 balls to reach the three-figure mark in Karachi. His previous best was 91 against Ireland back in October 2024. Ryan is the fifth South African overall and first South African wicket-keeper/batter to score a century in Champions Trophy.

He put South Africa in the driver’s seat with his 129-run partnership for the second wicket with skipper Temba Bavuma (58).

Early life and domestic career

ALSO READ: AFG vs SA LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 Born on July 11, 1996, in Johannesburg, Ryan Rickelton developed a passion for cricket from a young age. He honed his skills in domestic competitions, playing for the Lions in South Africa’s franchise cricket system. His impressive performances in the CSA T20 Challenge, first-class cricket, and one-day tournaments earned him recognition as a dependable top-order batsman.

International debut and national team journey

Rickelton made his international debut for South Africa in March 2022, stepping into the Test squad as a middle-order batsman. His ability to play both spin and pace effectively made him a valuable asset. Over time, he has also been included in the limited-overs squads, offering depth and flexibility to the team.

Ryan’s mission to be a three-format player